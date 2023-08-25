Worcestershire vs New Zealand, Tour T20 Match: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Telecast Details

Worcestershire and New Zealand are set to face off in the first tour T20 match at New Road, Worcester on August 25.

Worcestershire Rapids boast a line-up of top-class players, including the six-hitting hero of the One Day Cup, Kashif Ali, and the leading wicket-taker Josh Baker. These two players stand out as the ones to keep a close eye on.

Additionally, the team also has promising rookie talents such as Reehaan Edavalath, Henry Cullen, and Olly Cox. It would be interesting to see if they get game time against Black Caps.

The Tim Southee-led New Zealand side, meanwhile, will be eager to begin the tour with two T20 tour games against Rapids and Gloucestershire. The Black Caps are entering this tour on the back of a 2-1 T20I series win over the UAE in the UAE. Mark Chapman and Southee ended the series as the leading run-scorer and wicket-taker, respectively.

Worcestershire vs New Zealand Match Details

Match: Worcestershire vs New Zealand, Tour T20

Date and Time: August 25, 2023, 9.00 pm IST

Venue: New Road, Worcester

Worcestershire vs New Zealand Pitch Report

A total of six games were played at this venue in the recently concluded T20 Blast and out of those, four matches were won by the chasing sides. The team winning the toss would love to field first and put pressure on the opposition at this beautiful run-scoring venue.

Worcestershire vs New Zealand Weather Forecast

A few scattered showers are anticipated during the game time with temperatures hovering around 17 degrees Celsius. However, we can expect a full game without much interruption of rain. The pacers would love to bowl in these overcast conditions.

Worcestershire vs New Zealand Probable XIs

Worcestershire:

Jack Haynes, Kashif Ali, Rob Jones, Ben Cox (wk), Ed Pollock, Taylor Cornell, Henry Cullen, Josh Baker, Ben Gibbon, Mitchell Stanley, Pat Brown

New Zealand:

Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Tim Seifert, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee (c), Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry

Worcestershire vs New Zealand Match Prediction

Worcestershire and New Zealand have crossed paths on 14 occasions, with the Black Caps coming out on top six times, while seven matches ended in a draw. Worcestershire have just a solitary victory to their name.

These two sides last met in 2015 in a four-day game when New Zealand defeated them by 15 runs. With a lot of experience in their kitty, the Tim Southee-led Black Caps would be confident of starting the tour on a winning note.

Prediction: New Zealand to win the match.

Worcestershire vs New Zealand channel list

TV: TV NZ+

Live Streaming: N/A