World Cup 2019: 2 players in the ongoing edition who were also part of the 2003 World Cup

03 Jun 2019

Chris Gayle

Featuring in the World Cup for a country is one of the top priorities for any player who dreams to make a career in the sport. Many have been fortunate enough to represent their countries in multiple World Cup editions, while others have failed to feature in a single World Cup edition all through their career.

Sachin Tendulkar and Javed Miandad with six appearances each in World Cup editions, hold the record for most appearances in a World Cup by any player in their cricketing career.

In this article, we discuss two such fine cricketers who first represented their countries in the World Cup in 2003, and will in all probability be featuring in their last World Cup in 2019.

#1 Chris Gayle - West Indies

The 2019 World Cup edition will be the final defining tournament in Chris Gayle’s ODI career as he has decided to bid adieu to this format at the end of Cricket World Cup. It will be for a record fifth time that Gayle is representing the West Indies at this prestigious tournament.

He made his debut appearance in 2003 as a left-handed opening batsman who could offer proper off-spin bowling. However, in the yesteryears, Gayle has made a mark as one of the most destrcutive openers who can torment the opposition on his day. The 39-year old Jamaican will want to sign off on a high note with another trophy in the West Indian cabinet.

#2 Mashrafe Mortaza - Bangladesh

Mashrafe Mortaza will be banked on to lead the pace department

The 35-year old Mashrafe Mortaza will be making his fourth appearance at the World Cup after making his debut in 2003 as a young pacer on the international circuit. Over the years, he gained a reputation as a handy lower-order batsman with fast-bowling as his USP.

However, injuries in the past haven’t helped him prolong his career. Even as he prepares to lead Bangladesh in what will be probably be his last ICC event, the focus will be on his effectiveness with the ball in hand.

After leading his team’s most successful outing at the World Cup in 2015, the skipper would want to finish on a high by bettering the team’s performance from the last edition.