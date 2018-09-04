World Cup 2019: 3 Indians bowlers who can be tested before the World Cup

Avik Das FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.71K // 04 Sep 2018, 20:48 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

The Cricket World Cup is less than ten months away and all the participating teams are preparing for the biggest tournament of the game. The 2019 World Cup will be held in England next year and the country will host the tournament for the fifth time. A total of ten teams will feature in the tournament which will go on for 45 days.

Australia are the defending champions, having lifted the trophy in 2015. Several teams are strong on paper now and it is certainly difficult to predict a winner. Presently, India is the second-ranked ODI team in the world and undoubtedly one of the favourite teams to win the title.

India have won the trophy twice in the past and the Men in Blue will be determined to win it for the third time. India's first World Cup triumph in 1983 came in England and the current Indian team under the leadership of Virat Kohli look like they have what it takes to repeat that feat next year.

India's bowlers have been impressive in the last two years and they have performed well in every format. There are some talented Indian bowlers who have done exceptionally well in the domestic Cricket and IPL but have made the cut to the senior side yet. Here we take a look at 3 Indian bowlers who can be tested before the World Cup:

#3 Shivam Mavi

Shivam Mavi

The youngster is one of the most talented bowlers in India and he has a bright future ahead. Mavi came to spotlight earlier this year when he helped India win the U-19 World Cup. Afterwards, Kolkata Knight Riders bought the youngster in the IPL auction and he played nine matches for the Kolkata franchise this year.

The 19-year old bowls at a remarkable pace and he is someone who can bowl over 140 kmph consistently. Additionally, he bowls the ideal line and has a strong bowling action as well. He made his India A debut recently against South Africa A in the Quadrangular Series.

India can try the youngster before the World Cup as he can be a lethal option in the pace-friendly English pitches

1 / 3 NEXT