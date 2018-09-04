Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

World Cup 2019: 3 Indians bowlers who can be tested before the World Cup

Avik Das
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.71K   //    04 Sep 2018, 20:48 IST

South Africa v India - 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup

The Cricket World Cup is less than ten months away and all the participating teams are preparing for the biggest tournament of the game. The 2019 World Cup will be held in England next year and the country will host the tournament for the fifth time. A total of ten teams will feature in the tournament which will go on for 45 days.

Australia are the defending champions, having lifted the trophy in 2015. Several teams are strong on paper now and it is certainly difficult to predict a winner. Presently, India is the second-ranked ODI team in the world and undoubtedly one of the favourite teams to win the title.

India have won the trophy twice in the past and the Men in Blue will be determined to win it for the third time. India's first World Cup triumph in 1983 came in England and the current Indian team under the leadership of Virat Kohli look like they have what it takes to repeat that feat next year.

India's bowlers have been impressive in the last two years and they have performed well in every format. There are some talented Indian bowlers who have done exceptionally well in the domestic Cricket and IPL but have made the cut to the senior side yet. Here we take a look at 3 Indian bowlers who can be tested before the World Cup:

#3 Shivam Mavi

ICC U19 Cricket World Cup - India v Papua New Guinea
Shivam Mavi

The youngster is one of the most talented bowlers in India and he has a bright future ahead. Mavi came to spotlight earlier this year when he helped India win the U-19 World Cup. Afterwards, Kolkata Knight Riders bought the youngster in the IPL auction and he played nine matches for the Kolkata franchise this year.

The 19-year old bowls at a remarkable pace and he is someone who can bowl over 140 kmph consistently. Additionally, he bowls the ideal line and has a strong bowling action as well. He made his India A debut recently against South Africa A in the Quadrangular Series.

India can try the youngster before the World Cup as he can be a lethal option in the pace-friendly English pitches

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Team India Indian Cricket Team Mohammed Siraj Shivam Mavi
Avik Das
ANALYST
Avik is a Sports enthusiast. He loves Football, Cricket, Pro-Wrestling and MMA. Writing is his passion. His articles will provide the readers fascinating reports on Football, Cricket and WWE.
3 Reasons why India can win the 2019 Cricket World Cup
RELATED STORY
India's schedule from Asia Cup to World Cup: Heavy...
RELATED STORY
3 Uncapped Indian players who should be in the Indian team
RELATED STORY
Here is how the Cricket World Cup Trophy got into shape
RELATED STORY
Predictions for Cricket World Cup 2019 Trophy winners
RELATED STORY
Cricket World Cup 2019: 3 Indian players who should be...
RELATED STORY
Describing a cricketer in 1 picture
RELATED STORY
3 bowlers who can wreak havoc in the ICC World Cup 2019
RELATED STORY
4 Indian stalwarts who owe their careers to Sourav Ganguly
RELATED STORY
10 years of Kohli’s International Career: 10 of his most...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us