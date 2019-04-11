×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

ICC World Cup 2019: 3 players unlikely to grab the 4th seamer spot for India

Kanav Agarwal
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
171   //    11 Apr 2019, 20:27 IST

The most prestigious cricket tournament - World Cup 2019 - is right around the corner, and will take centre-stage the moment IPL 2019 gets over. India's chief selector MSK Prasad has announced that India's squad will be finalized on 15th April 2019, and there's a lot of speculation regarding a few spots in the team.

India's core squad had been decided quite a while ago, but there remains a bit of uncertainty about who will take up the role of the fourth seamer. They have tried quite a number of players but have been unable to find someone who can complement Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah.

The World Cup will be held in England, where the conditions are suited to seam and not to spin. India have three decided pacers going in the form of Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar and Hardik Pandya. However, Pandya can be quite unreliable at times and it would be safe to go with an extra pacer.

Mohammed Shami seems to have impressed the captain and the selectors a fair bit, and has a good chance of going to England. At the same time, there are a few bowlers who have not done their chances any good with their performances.

Here is a look at three players who are most likely going to miss the plane to England:

#3 Umesh Yadav

The Nagpur pace maker
The Nagpur pace maker

Umesh Yadav was one of the first bowlers in contention for the place of the fourth seamer. His special skill is that he generates pace that most bowlers in India don't. However, in light of his recent performances, it would be safe to say that he is not a part of India's World Cup plans anymore.

Umesh last played an ODI for India in 2018 and has been left out of the squad ever since. He neither has the ability to take a lot of wickets nor be economical. In the four matches that he played in 2018, he took only four wickets and that too mostly of lower order batsmen.

Moreover, he leaked runs at a rate of more than 6 in two matches and more than 7 in the other two. That kind of economy rate is not acceptable in modern cricket.

Umesh's bowling in the death is even worse as he failed to defend 14 runs off the last over against Australia recently. With these kind of performances it would be fair to say that he will not make it to the plane to England.

1 / 3 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Indian Cricket Team Umesh Yadav Khaleel Ahmed
Kanav Agarwal
ANALYST
"Edged. And four," is the best cricketing shot
ICC World Cup 2019: 3 players unlikely to grab the No. 4 spot for India
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: Who will be India’s 4th fast bowling option? 
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: 3 bowlers who could be key to India's success
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: Weighing the pros and cons of India playing part-time keepers for second choice
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: Exploring India's backup options for each department
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: 5 reasons why India should pick an all-rounder instead of a fourth seamer in the squad
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: Why Ishant Sharma should be the fourth seam option for the World Cup?
RELATED STORY
3 challenges for Team India ahead of World Cup 2019
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: Ishant Sharma eyes fourth seamer slot in Indian squad
RELATED STORY
4 Indian youngsters who are certain to play their debut ICC World Cup in 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May, 09:30 AM
England
South Africa
ENG VS RSA preview
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Pakistan
WI VS PAK preview
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Sri Lanka
NZ VS SL preview
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
Australia
AFG VS AUS preview
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
Bangladesh
RSA VS BAN preview
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Pakistan
ENG VS PAK preview
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
Sri Lanka
AFG VS SL preview
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
India
RSA VS IND preview
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun, 12:30 PM
Bangladesh
New Zealand
BAN VS NZ preview
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
West Indies
AUS VS WI preview
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Sri Lanka
PAK VS SL preview
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Bangladesh
ENG VS BAN preview
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
New Zealand
AFG VS NZ preview
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Australia
IND VS AUS preview
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
West Indies
RSA VS WI preview
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
BAN VS SL preview
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Pakistan
AUS VS PAK preview
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
New Zealand
IND VS NZ preview
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
West Indies
ENG VS WI preview
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Australia
SL VS AUS preview
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun, 12:30 PM
South Africa
Afghanistan
RSA VS AFG preview
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Bangladesh
WI VS BAN preview
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Afghanistan
ENG VS AFG preview
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
South Africa
NZ VS RSA preview
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Bangladesh
AUS VS BAN preview
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Sri Lanka
ENG VS SL preview
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Afghanistan
IND VS AFG preview
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun, 12:30 PM
West Indies
New Zealand
WI VS NZ preview
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
South Africa
PAK VS RSA preview
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Pakistan
NZ VS PAK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
UAE in Zimbabwe 2019
Pakistan in England 2019
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
England in Ireland 2019
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Afghanistan in Scotland 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us