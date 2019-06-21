×
World Cup 2019: 3 reasons why India should play Rishabh Pant against Afghanistan

Kartikeya Kumar
ANALYST
Feature
404   //    21 Jun 2019, 17:44 IST

Rishabh Pant is too tempting a choice to leave out of the playing XI
Rishabh Pant is too tempting a choice to leave out of the playing XI

Till around a week ago, Rishabh Pant was not a part of India's World Cup squad. It was after Shikhar Dhawan fractured his thumb during the course of his magnificent century against Australia, that Pant had to be flown in as cover.

And after Dhawan was ruled out of the tournament for good, Pant found a permanent place in the squad, replacing his fellow Delhi batsman.

If there has been one Indian cricketer who has polarized opinions in the last year or so, it has to be Pant. The first Indian wicketkeeper-batsman to score two overseas Test centuries, Pant's limited overs stint has not been that great at the international level.

There is no doubt that he can hit the ball hard and long. But whether he has the perfect temperament for 50-over cricket is a debate that has been on for a while now.

With his recent exploits, Pant automatically walks into India's playing XI for Test matches as well as T20s. But ODI cricket requires a fine balance and each player has a role.

Teams like West Indies and Afghanistan can be hard to beat at the T20 level. And while South Africa is a champion team in Test cricket, Pakistan and Sri Lanka have also shown that they can challenge teams in the longer format of the game.

But ODI cricket is a different game, and teams like India, New Zealand and England have mastered the art in recent years. That is the reason such teams find themselves easily at the top of the points table in the World Cup so far, while others are struggling even with a fortnight remaining before the end of the group stage.

In the current Indian team, each player has identified his role with some success over a period of time. Virat Kohli is not the kind of captain who would like to make too many changes to his winning combination after a couple of forced changes already. But he is one who loves to think differently and would bet on the dark horse more often than not.

Let us have a look at a few reasons why Pant could add value to the current Indian setup, especially in the game against Afghanistan.

1. Power hitting is the need of the hour

Teams like New Zealand, England and India know how to approach any ODI after consistent showing of late
Teams like New Zealand, England and India know how to approach any ODI after consistent showing of late

Pant is the last person who would refrain from any opportunity to attack the opposition bowling. India's batting strategy in the tournament so far has been quite simple. See off the new ball, build partnerships in the middle overs and go all-out in the final 15. If the team manages to tick the first two boxes, Pant is the best bet for the final onslaught.

A 20-over game or a task at hand is easier to approach for Pant than a full 50-over assignment. One of the possible reasons for his success in the Test format can be attributed to the fact that he usually comes into bat with a precise task in hand.

He knows he has to assist the top order batsman who is already at the crease, and also take care of the scoring with the lower order to follow.

In the current Indian setup, batsmen like Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Vijay Shankar and MS Dhoni have the task of setting a platform, whether while batting first or second. Power hitters like Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant can then come in and attack right from the start.

With New Zealand, England and Australia all looking to attack, India need to step up their game as well. Although a semifinal place looks within sight now, India would look to seal the top spot for an easier semifinal and more rest time, rather than the opposite.

Even if India win all their remaining five matches, a top spot is not guaranteed as there is a chance New Zealand might gather similar results. Any match that gets rained out also goes against India's favor, and a healthy net run rate might be the only savior.

Even an explosive 20-ball stint from Pant can make the kind of impact that can help India seal a top spot with a better net run rate. But he needs to be in the playing XI first, if India are thinking that far ahead.


