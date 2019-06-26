World Cup 2019: 3 reasons why Afghanistan have failed to register a single win

Afghanistan is facing quite a few problems in the World Cup

The World Cup 2019 is underway in England and Wales with the tournament heading to the business stages as teams gear up for the heated race to the knockout stages.

However, one team that has failed to register a single point despite putting up a solid brand of cricket is Afghanistan. Having failed to win a single game in this competition, they find themselves at the bottom of the table with just two more matches to go.

What is interesting here is that Afghanistan won against West Indies to win the World Cup qualifiers, and they defeated Pakistan in the warm-up game just before this tournament and will be facing off against these two teams in their final league stage games.

Yet, they have not been able to stitch together individual performances that has come back to hurt them all throughout. As Afghanistan look to sort out their issues, here are three reasons why Afghanistan do not have a single win from the competition thus far.

#3 Lack of quality pace bowlers

Afghanistan's best pacer Hamid Hassan has been warming the benches for the past few matches

The pace attack of the Afghanistan team has not come anywhere close to the other teams. The major reason behind this has been that they have not been playing with more than two pacers in the main eleven, depending completely on the spinners.

In a tournament where the pacers have enjoyed top purchase from the surfaces, Afghanistan have constantly fielded 3 spinners and while their spinners have proved to be their biggest weapon in the past, the trio have not enjoyed great success from the World Cup.

Afghanistan have nothing to lose now, having been knocked out of the competition. Hence, one could probably hope that Afghanistan get their team combination right and play a bowling attack that suits the pitches.

