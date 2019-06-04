World Cup 2019: 3 South African players India should be wary of

Virat Kohli and Co will play their first match of World Cup 2019 on Wednesday

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 commenced on 30th May and thus far, six matches have been played. With each team having played its opening game of the tournament, the Indian team will be opening their campaign against South Africa at Southampton on June 5th.

On the other hand, South Africa will be desperate to open their account after facing defeat in both of their previous matches against England and Bangladesh respectively and could be expected to come hard at India in their quest for an elusive win.

South Africa has got a good mixture of youth and experienced players in their team which can outclass an opposition on any given day. There are players in this South Africa team who enjoy a very good record against India in ODI cricket. Hashim Amla and Dale Steyn also have good record versus India but their inclusion in the playing eleven is still under a cloud due to injury issues.

In light of the India v South Africa clash, let’s have a look at three players who could have a massive impact against India.

#3 Kagiso Rabada

Kagiso Rabada is one of the best fast bowlers in international cricket currently and is one of the few bowlers who have excelled in all three formats. The record in his short international career is very impressive, 108 wickets in just 68 ODIs at an average of 27.1.

Rabada is playing in his first World Cup and the start hasn’t been that great. His figures against England in the first match, 2/66 from 10 overs made for a sedate start but against a weaker Bangladesh side, he went wicketless.

Against India, Rabada will be keen on re-finding his mojo and challenge the mighty Indian batting lineup with his ability to swing the ball at a lively pace. With India found wanting against the swinging ball, Rabada will hold the key at the start.

