World Cup 2019: 3 underrated players who could help India lift the trophy

Can India lift the trophy for the third time?

The biggest cricketing event of the year, 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup is here and the top 10 cricketing nations are geared up to take on each other over the next two months. This edition of the World Cup will be different from its previous editions as it will be a 10-team tournament with all the teams playing each other and ultimately the top four making it to the semi-finals.

Team India along with England are two of the favorites to win the World Cup as these two nations have formidable squads going into the tournament. As far as the Indian team is concerned, their squad is looking well balanced in almost all the departments. However, they will be widely dependent on their top-order batsman - Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli. While Jasprit Bumrah and spin twins - Kuldeep and Chahal are key for them in the bowling department.

However, there are also some underrated players in the squad who could help the Indian team lift the Cup. These players have always been a consistent performer for the team but have never got the limelight they deserved. So here, we will take a look at three such players who could help team India win the World Cup.

#3 Kedar Jadhav

Kedar Jadhav

The attacking middle-order batsman, Kedar Jadhav has delivered consistent performance for the Indian team for the last couple of years. Jadhav, who is considered as a batsman by trade has also performed well with the ball as a part-time bowler. His ability to score quick runs and to pick up wickets at crucial moments makes him a very useful player for any team.

In his ODI career, the 34-year-old has scored 1174 runs at an impressive average of 43.48 and an excellent strike rate of 102.53. While bowling, he has picked 27 wickets from 36 innings. Despite his impressive showing in ODI cricket, he has never got the appreciation he deserves.

Considering his destructive batting and tight bowling in the middle overs, he could prove to be a great asset in Virat Kohli's side aim to lift the trophy.

