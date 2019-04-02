ICC World Cup 2019: 5 Australian players who have practically sealed their spot in the squad

Australian cricket team

The 12th edition of ICC Cricket World Cup is scheduled to begin on 30 May 2019 and conclude on 14 July 2019. England and Wales are the hosts of the spectacular tournament, and the hosts look like the favorites to conquer the trophy.

Australia, the defending champions, are also in contention. The interesting thing about the Aussies is that they started the year 2019 in dismal fashion but regained form in the subsequent months. They tasted commendable success during their Asian tour.

Australia had series victories against both India and Pakistan while they toured the respective nations. Their captain Aaron Finch, who looked to be out of touch, roared back into form in the two series.

Australian supporters will definitely have had their hopes lifted as the team suddenly has a lot of momentum heading into the World Cup. With Steve Smith and David Warner probably returning to the squad too, the team looks solid and world-class.

The Aussie selectors are yet to announce their World Cup squad. There appears to be a selection headache as most of the players have performed well in the recent past. However, despite all the headaches, these five players have pretty much sealed their spot in the World Cup squad already.

#5 Adam Zampa

Adam Zampa

The Australian team is expected to have two spinners in the World Cup squad. While the experienced Nathan Lyon looks like a pretty obvious option, the other is likely to be Adam Zampa.

The young leg-spinner finds himself in very good form. In the recent ODI series against Pakistan, Zampa took 7 wickets in 5 matches; he was the highest wicket-taker for Australia in the series along with Nathan Coulter-Nile.

Against India, Zampa took 11 wickets in the 5 match ODI series.

Both the Asian tours provided opportunities for Zampa and he grabbed them with both hands, thereby making a major statement. Expect to see Adam Zampa making his first ever World Cup appearance during the 2019 tournament.

