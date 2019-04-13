World Cup 2019: 5 key players who can help New Zealand win their maiden trophy

Anderson Edward FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 24 // 13 Apr 2019, 01:19 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

New Zealand players

The 12th edition of the ICC Cricket World Cup gets underway in England from 30 May 2019. The grand cricket carnival will go on until 14 July 2019. The deadline set by the ICC for all the teams to announce their final squad is 23 April 2019.

Thus, all the selectors have a daunting task to put the best side possible. However, New Zealand announced their team well ahead of the deadlines. The Kiwis were the first to announce their World Cup squad of the participating nations.

The side looks well balanced with experienced players and relative newcomers. As we all know, regular skipper Kane Williamson will lead the Blackcaps. Will the exceptional Kiwi batsman lead them to their first World Cup glory? We have to wait for a while to see that.

Let's look at five key players who are extremely important to their chances.

#5 James Neesham

James Neesham

James Neesham did not find a place in the 2015 World Cup squad. The New Zealand all-rounder narrowly missed the opportunity to represent his nation on the biggest stage at home as Grant Elliot got a place ahead of him.

Neesham had some opportunities in the ODI team during the next two years. However, a dip in form led him to be dropped after the 2017 Champions Trophy. During that time period, he even contemplated retirement.

However, fortunes turned for him in the Ford Trophy 2018/19. Neesham scored 503 runs in 11 innings for Wellington and earned a place in the International squad against Sri Lanka. He made headlines in the first match marking his grandiose comeback to form.

In an over of Thisara Perera, Neesham scored 34 runs and went to finish the innings with 47 runs from just 13 balls. The sensational form of the all-rounder could become a crucial factor in the World Cup as his quick-fire knocks and smart bowling will give the team balance.

1 / 5 NEXT

Advertisement