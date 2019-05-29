World Cup 2019: 5 Players who can be the breakout star of the tournament

West Indies v New Zealand – ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Warm Up

The 12th edition of the ICC Cricket World Cup is just around the corner. 10 of the world's best cricket teams will face each other to win the coveted trophy.

The tournament provides a great platform for young players to perform well and become the superstars of their respective sides.

Over the years we have witnessed the future greats taking the tournament by storm and making a name for themselves.

This list includes players like Sachin Tendulkar, Inzamam Ul Haq, Mark Waugh, Craig McDermott and many others.

Here we take a look at five such young players who can be the breakout star of the upcoming World Cup.

#5 Adam Zampa

Australia v New Zealand - Cricket World Cup Practice Match

The 27-year-old leg spinner from New South Wales burst onto the scene in the 2010 U-19 World Cup.

His impressive performances resulted in his immediate comparisons with the legend Shane Warne. Zampa has an old school technique of tossing the ball above the batman's eyeline. He is quicker through the air and deceives the batsman with the wily dip in his deliveries.

Zampa has taken 60 wickets in his 44 match ODI career. Zampa played a pivotal role when Australia defeated India in India just a few months back as he took 11 wickets in 5 games. He performed brilliantly in the Big Bash League as well last year with 14 wickets in 13 games.

Zampa made his debut three years ago, and he is now into the peak of his career. At 27, the time is just about right for Zampa to up his game a few levels and make the world take notice of him. This tournament is the best time for Zampa to shine and play a crucial role in Australia's World Cup dreams.

