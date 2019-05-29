×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

World Cup 2019: 5 Players who can be the breakout star of the tournament

Prasoon Raj
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
1.12K   //    29 May 2019, 11:44 IST

West Indies v New Zealand – ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Warm Up
West Indies v New Zealand – ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Warm Up

The 12th edition of the ICC Cricket World Cup is just around the corner. 10 of the world's best cricket teams will face each other to win the coveted trophy.

The tournament provides a great platform for young players to perform well and become the superstars of their respective sides.

Over the years we have witnessed the future greats taking the tournament by storm and making a name for themselves.

This list includes players like Sachin Tendulkar, Inzamam Ul Haq, Mark Waugh, Craig McDermott and many others.

Here we take a look at five such young players who can be the breakout star of the upcoming World Cup.

#5 Adam Zampa

Australia v New Zealand - Cricket World Cup Practice Match
Australia v New Zealand - Cricket World Cup Practice Match

The 27-year-old leg spinner from New South Wales burst onto the scene in the 2010 U-19 World Cup.

His impressive performances resulted in his immediate comparisons with the legend Shane Warne. Zampa has an old school technique of tossing the ball above the batman's eyeline. He is quicker through the air and deceives the batsman with the wily dip in his deliveries.

Zampa has taken 60 wickets in his 44 match ODI career. Zampa played a pivotal role when Australia defeated India in India just a few months back as he took 11 wickets in 5 games. He performed brilliantly in the Big Bash League as well last year with 14 wickets in 13 games. 

Zampa made his debut three years ago, and he is now into the peak of his career. At 27, the time is just about right for Zampa to up his game a few levels and make the world take notice of him. This tournament is the best time for Zampa to shine and play a crucial role in Australia's World Cup dreams.


1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 West Indies Cricket Indian Cricket Team KL Rahul Shai Hope
Advertisement
CWC 2019: Six tournament debutants who can light up the World Cup
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: 3 Batsmen who can become the highest run scorers 
RELATED STORY
Cricket World Cup History: Players who took 4 wickets or more on World Cup debut
RELATED STORY
CWC 2019: 3 players who can help the West Indies lift the trophy
RELATED STORY
Cricket World Cup History: Highest individual scores at first 6 positions of the batting line-up
RELATED STORY
SK Flashback: The champions slump to first World Cup defeat
RELATED STORY
Sir Vivian Richards, the first to log up 1,000 runs in World Cups
RELATED STORY
CWC 2019: 3 major World Cup records that might be broken in this edition
RELATED STORY
CWC 2019: Ranking all the ten teams on the basis of their 15-member squad
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: 3 all-rounders who could be match winners for their teams
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Tomorrow, 09:30 AM
England
South Africa
ENG VS RSA preview
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Pakistan
WI VS PAK preview
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Sri Lanka
NZ VS SL preview
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
Australia
AFG VS AUS preview
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
Bangladesh
RSA VS BAN preview
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Pakistan
ENG VS PAK preview
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
Sri Lanka
AFG VS SL preview
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
India
RSA VS IND preview
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun, 12:30 PM
Bangladesh
New Zealand
BAN VS NZ preview
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
West Indies
AUS VS WI preview
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Sri Lanka
PAK VS SL preview
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Bangladesh
ENG VS BAN preview
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
New Zealand
AFG VS NZ preview
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Australia
IND VS AUS preview
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
West Indies
RSA VS WI preview
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
BAN VS SL preview
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Pakistan
AUS VS PAK preview
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
New Zealand
IND VS NZ preview
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
West Indies
ENG VS WI preview
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Australia
SL VS AUS preview
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun, 12:30 PM
South Africa
Afghanistan
RSA VS AFG preview
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Bangladesh
WI VS BAN preview
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Afghanistan
ENG VS AFG preview
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
South Africa
NZ VS RSA preview
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Bangladesh
AUS VS BAN preview
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Sri Lanka
ENG VS SL preview
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Afghanistan
IND VS AFG preview
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun, 12:30 PM
West Indies
New Zealand
WI VS NZ preview
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
South Africa
PAK VS RSA preview
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Pakistan
NZ VS PAK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
India
BAN VS IND preview
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul, 09:30 AM
England
New Zealand
ENG VS NZ preview
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
West Indies
AFG VS WI preview
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
India
SL VS IND preview
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul, 12:30 PM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
1st
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
2nd
3rd
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
ODI World Cup Warm-ups
West Indies Women in Ireland 2019
ODI World Cup
West Indies Women in England 2019
Varsity Matches 2019
Zimbabwe in Netherlands 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Australia A in England 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us