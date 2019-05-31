×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

World Cup 2019: Afghanistan vs Australia, Match 4, Preview, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Match Details and Head-to-Head Stats

Preet Amrit Singh
ANALYST
Preview
40   //    31 May 2019, 19:28 IST

Can Afghanistan cause an upset in their campaign opener against Australia?
Can Afghanistan cause an upset in their campaign opener against Australia?

Defending champions Australia will kick start their ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 against Afghanistan on June 1 at the County Ground in Bristol.

Match Details

Date: 1st June 2019 (Friday)

Time: 05:00 PM (Afghanistan), 10:30 PM (Australia-EST), 01:30 PM (England) and 06:00 PM (IST)

Venue: County Ground, Bristol.

Weather Report

A clear sunny day will cherish the players and spectators during the play at Bristol with no chance of rain and the temperature levels fluctuating between 20-24 degree Celsius.

Pitch Report

The Bristol pitch usually tends to favour the bowlers compared to other UK grounds, and anything above 270 is generally considered a par score here.

Head-to-Head Stats

Overall: The Afghans have played two one day international games against Aussies, but are still waiting to register their maiden win over the Kangaroos.

In CWC: The Afghans faced a heavy 275 run pounding in their CWC 2015 clash against Australia.

In England: This will be their first official ODI meet on English soil, among them only Aussies have prior experience of play at the County Ground, which gives them a certain advantage ahead of the clash.

Advertisement

Australia

The Australians are in good touch since their visit to India in March 2019. Overall, they have won nine out of 13 ODI matches played in 2019 and are on a eight match unbeaten streak. Meanwhile, they also declared a strong statement to other teams after securing wins in both warm-up games.

Batting

Key Batsmen - David Warner, Steve Smith & Usman Khawaja

Australian batting order seems well settled with the likes of Steve Smith, David Warner, Usman Khawaja and Aaron Finch in their ranks. Meanwhile, Both Smith and Warner have already paid down a marker during the warm-up games. While Khawaja and Finch have been performing consistently since their visit to India. Further Glenn Maxwell and Alex Carey will also be itching to prove their mettle on the big stage.

Bowling

Key Bowlers - Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc & Marcus Stoinis

Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc will the key shuffles in the bowling attack, and it will mostly depend on these two to rattle the Afghans. While, Marcus Stoinis and Nathan Lyon will be seen serving the duties during the middle overs.

Expected Playing XI

Aaron Finch (C), Alex Carey (W), Usman Khawaja, David Warner, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon.

Afghanistan

On the other side, Afghans have already made giant slides on the International front but lack consistency in their approach. They have won four and lost three out of seven ODIs played this year. Meanwhile, they also made a strong statement during warm-ups after defeating Pakistan by three wickets, but we're flattened in the next game against England.

Batting

Key Batsmen - Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Nabi & Asghar Afghan.

Mohammad Shahzad's hamstring injury during the first warm-up game against Pakistan is seen as a major setback for the team, and it's still unclear whether he will be fit for their opening game against Aussies or not. In his absence, Hazratullah Zazai role at the top becomes more crucial and he alongside Noor Ali Zazai will be backed to lay down a strong opening stand for the team. While Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi and Hashmatullah Shahidi will also be seen serving crucial roles in the middle order.

Bowling

Key Bowlers - Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran & Gulbadin Naib

Rashid Khan and Nabi are undoubtedly the team's x-factor in the bowling lineup, and their performance will certainly decide the fate of the Afghans against Australia. Skipper Gulbadin Naib was in optimum touch against Ireland and he alongside side experienced Dawlat Zadran will be expected to claim few wickets upfront.

Expected Playing XI

Gulbadin Naib (C), Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Hamid Hassan, Hazratullah Zazai, Noor Ali Zadran, Asghar Afghan, Rahmat Shah and Hashmatullah Shahidi.

Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 Australia Cricket Team Afghanistan Cricket David Warner Rashid Khan
Advertisement
World Cup 2019: Match 4, AFG vs AUS, Today's Predicted Playing XI & Key Players for Afghanistan 
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: England vs Afghanistan warm-up match details, venue stats, and team news.
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: Pakistan vs Afghanistan warm-up match details, venue stats and team news
RELATED STORY
Pakistan vs Afghanistan: CWC 2019 Warm-up Preview, Head-to-head stats, Key Players and Squads
RELATED STORY
CWC 2019 : Australia call three leg-spinners for practice at their World Cup training camp
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: Match 1, England vs South Africa, Preview, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Match Details and Head-to-Head Stats
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Match 2, West Indies vs Pakistan, Preview, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Match Details, and Head-to-Head Stats
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: Biggest game-changer for Afghanistan
RELATED STORY
5 biggest margins of victory in ODI cricket
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: The story of the Top 10 & beyond
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Yesterday
ENG 311/8 (50.0 ov)
RSA 207/10 (39.5 ov)
England won by 104 runs
ENG VS RSA live score
Match 2 | Today
PAK 105/10 (21.4 ov)
WI 108/3 (13.4 ov)
West Indies won by 7 wickets
PAK VS WI live score
Match 3 | Tomorrow, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Sri Lanka
NZ VS SL preview
Match 4 | Tomorrow, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
Australia
AFG VS AUS preview
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
Bangladesh
RSA VS BAN preview
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Pakistan
ENG VS PAK preview
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
Sri Lanka
AFG VS SL preview
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
India
RSA VS IND preview
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun, 12:30 PM
Bangladesh
New Zealand
BAN VS NZ preview
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
West Indies
AUS VS WI preview
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Sri Lanka
PAK VS SL preview
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Bangladesh
ENG VS BAN preview
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
New Zealand
AFG VS NZ preview
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Australia
IND VS AUS preview
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
West Indies
RSA VS WI preview
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
BAN VS SL preview
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Pakistan
AUS VS PAK preview
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
New Zealand
IND VS NZ preview
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
West Indies
ENG VS WI preview
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Australia
SL VS AUS preview
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun, 12:30 PM
South Africa
Afghanistan
RSA VS AFG preview
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Bangladesh
WI VS BAN preview
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Afghanistan
ENG VS AFG preview
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
South Africa
NZ VS RSA preview
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Bangladesh
AUS VS BAN preview
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Sri Lanka
ENG VS SL preview
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Afghanistan
IND VS AFG preview
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun, 12:30 PM
West Indies
New Zealand
WI VS NZ preview
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
South Africa
PAK VS RSA preview
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Pakistan
NZ VS PAK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
India
BAN VS IND preview
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul, 09:30 AM
England
New Zealand
ENG VS NZ preview
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
West Indies
AFG VS WI preview
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
India
SL VS IND preview
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul, 12:30 PM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
1st
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
2nd
3rd
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
ODI World Cup Warm-ups
ODI World Cup
West Indies Women in Ireland 2019
West Indies Women in England 2019
Zimbabwe in Netherlands 2019
Varsity Matches 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Australia A in England 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us