World Cup 2019: Afghanistan vs Australia ODI stats

The Aussies have defeated Afghanistan in both of their previous encounters.

The fourth match of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup will see Afghanistan take on Australia. Previously these two teams have met each other twice including once in the 2015 World Cup. It was the Aussies who were victorious on both occasions. It would be almost after a gap of four years that these two teams will be meeting again.

On that note, let us take a look at some of the key stats from ODI matches between these two teams.

Batting Performances

417/6 by Australia in 2015 is the highest team total in matches between these two teams.

142 all out by Afghanistan in 2015 is the lowest team total in matches between these two teams.

202 runs scored by David Warner of Australia is the most number of runs scored by a player in matches between these two teams.

178 by David Warner in 2015 is the highest individual score by a player in matches between these two teams.

1 century has been scored in matches between these two teams.

5 half-centuries have been scored in matches between these two teams. Asghar Afghan is the only Afghanistan player to score a half-century against Australia.

7 sixes hit by Glenn Maxwell of Australia is the most number of sixes hit by a player in matches between these two teams.

Bowling Performances

6 wickets taken by Mitchell Johnson (Aus) and Mitchell Starc (Aus) each is the most number of wickets taken by a player in matches between these two teams.

4/22 by Mitchell Johnson in 2015 is the best bowling performance by a player in matches between these two teams.

Wicket-keeping Performances

3 dismissals by Matthew Wade of Australia is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in matches between these two teams.

3 dismissals by Matthew Wade in 2012 is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in an innings in matches between these two teams.

Fielding Performances

3 catches by Michael Clarke (Aus), Mohammad Nabi (Afg) and Najibullah Zadran (Afg) is the most number of catches taken by a player in matches between these two teams.

2 catches by Michael Clarke in 2015, Mohammad Nabi in 2015 and by Najibullah Zadran in 2015 is the most number of catches taken by a player in an innings in matches between these two teams.