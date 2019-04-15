×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

ICC World Cup 2019: Australia surprisingly leave out in-form players from their 15-man squad

BrokenCricket
OFFICIAL
News
1.84K   //    15 Apr 2019, 10:39 IST

Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc
Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc

What's the story?

Defending champions Australia have announced their 15-man squad for the ICC World Cup 2019. However, they have raised a few eyebrows by leaving out some players who were considered nearly guaranteed picks for the plane to England.

In case you didn't know...

Cricket's biggest event gets underway in England from 30th May. The ICC has announced a deadline of 23rd April to submit the playing nations' World Cup squads, and Australia have announced theirs eight days ahead of it.

The heart of the matter

The Australian Selection Committee has thrown a few surprises by not picking in-form players like Peter Handscomb and experienced ones like Josh Hazelwood. Instead they have gone with Jason Behrendoff, and the duo of David Warner and Steve Smith returns to the side too.

Australian leg-spinner Shane Warne hadn't picked Usman Khawaja in his team, but Khawaja has found a place in the squad after a great run of form in the team's last two ODI series.

At the mega event Aaron Finch will be leading the team, which has a strong batting line-up. All rounders Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis got a nod, while the India-series sensation Ashton Turner missed out.

The men in yellow will travel to England with four strong fast bowlers. Mitchell Starc is back in the team along with the in-form Pat Cummins, accompanied by youngsters Beherdoff and Jhye Richardson. Nathan Coulter-Nile will be the fifth fast bowler. 

They are going with only two spinners - the experienced Nathan Lyon and the leg-spinner Adam Zampa. Glenn Maxwell is a spin option too, and can cover that department if needed.

The Australian squad looks really strong in most aspects. However, many believe that the inclusion of Hazlewood and Handscomb would have made it even more stronger. 

Australia’s World Cup squad: Aaron Finch (c), Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey (wk), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa

What's next?

Australia begin their World Cup campaign against Afghanistan on 1st of June at Bristol. They have a fair chance to defend their title, and would hope that all 15 of their players are fighting fit ahead of the tournament.


Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Australia Cricket Team Josh Hazlewood Peter Handscomb
BrokenCricket
OFFICIAL
I was married to Sachin then fell in Love with Kohli now secretly dating AB
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Analyzing Australia's squad
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: 5 Australian players who have practically sealed their spot in the squad
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: Players who can provide the 'X-Factor' for their team
RELATED STORY
Shane Warne picks his Australian World Cup squad and leaves out Usman Khawaja 
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: 5 Players who can help Australia win the mega event
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: Who are the biggest game-changers for Australia?
RELATED STORY
5 World Cup heroes from 2015 who will not play World Cup 2019
RELATED STORY
4 Indian youngsters who are certain to play their debut ICC World Cup in 2019
RELATED STORY
5 Records held by Australia in World Cup history
RELATED STORY
Best XI of the retired players who were a part of the 2015 World Cup 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May, 09:30 AM
England
South Africa
ENG VS RSA preview
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Pakistan
WI VS PAK preview
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Sri Lanka
NZ VS SL preview
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
Australia
AFG VS AUS preview
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
Bangladesh
RSA VS BAN preview
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Pakistan
ENG VS PAK preview
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
Sri Lanka
AFG VS SL preview
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
India
RSA VS IND preview
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun, 12:30 PM
Bangladesh
New Zealand
BAN VS NZ preview
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
West Indies
AUS VS WI preview
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Sri Lanka
PAK VS SL preview
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Bangladesh
ENG VS BAN preview
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
New Zealand
AFG VS NZ preview
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Australia
IND VS AUS preview
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
West Indies
RSA VS WI preview
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
BAN VS SL preview
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Pakistan
AUS VS PAK preview
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
New Zealand
IND VS NZ preview
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
West Indies
ENG VS WI preview
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Australia
SL VS AUS preview
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun, 12:30 PM
South Africa
Afghanistan
RSA VS AFG preview
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Bangladesh
WI VS BAN preview
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Afghanistan
ENG VS AFG preview
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
South Africa
NZ VS RSA preview
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Bangladesh
AUS VS BAN preview
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Sri Lanka
ENG VS SL preview
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Afghanistan
IND VS AFG preview
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun, 12:30 PM
West Indies
New Zealand
WI VS NZ preview
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
South Africa
PAK VS RSA preview
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Pakistan
NZ VS PAK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
UAE in Zimbabwe 2019
Pakistan in England 2019
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
England in Ireland 2019
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Afghanistan in Scotland 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us