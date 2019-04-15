ICC World Cup 2019: Australia surprisingly leave out in-form players from their 15-man squad

Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc

What's the story?

Defending champions Australia have announced their 15-man squad for the ICC World Cup 2019. However, they have raised a few eyebrows by leaving out some players who were considered nearly guaranteed picks for the plane to England.

In case you didn't know...

Cricket's biggest event gets underway in England from 30th May. The ICC has announced a deadline of 23rd April to submit the playing nations' World Cup squads, and Australia have announced theirs eight days ahead of it.

The heart of the matter

The Australian Selection Committee has thrown a few surprises by not picking in-form players like Peter Handscomb and experienced ones like Josh Hazelwood. Instead they have gone with Jason Behrendoff, and the duo of David Warner and Steve Smith returns to the side too.

Australian leg-spinner Shane Warne hadn't picked Usman Khawaja in his team, but Khawaja has found a place in the squad after a great run of form in the team's last two ODI series.

At the mega event Aaron Finch will be leading the team, which has a strong batting line-up. All rounders Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis got a nod, while the India-series sensation Ashton Turner missed out.

The men in yellow will travel to England with four strong fast bowlers. Mitchell Starc is back in the team along with the in-form Pat Cummins, accompanied by youngsters Beherdoff and Jhye Richardson. Nathan Coulter-Nile will be the fifth fast bowler.

They are going with only two spinners - the experienced Nathan Lyon and the leg-spinner Adam Zampa. Glenn Maxwell is a spin option too, and can cover that department if needed.

The Australian squad looks really strong in most aspects. However, many believe that the inclusion of Hazlewood and Handscomb would have made it even more stronger.

Australia’s World Cup squad: Aaron Finch (c), Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey (wk), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa

What's next?

Australia begin their World Cup campaign against Afghanistan on 1st of June at Bristol. They have a fair chance to defend their title, and would hope that all 15 of their players are fighting fit ahead of the tournament.

