World Cup 2019: Australia vs Afghanistan - Match details, Probable XI and Players to watch out for

Sachin Iyer
ANALYST
Preview
189   //    01 Jun 2019, 00:18 IST

Glenn Maxwell
Glenn Maxwell

Australia will take on Afghanistan at the Bristol County Ground on June 1st in the fourth match of the ICC World Cup 2019. The defending champions Australia will be the clear favourites as they won both the warm-up games comfortably. Afghanistan, on the other hand, stunned everyone with a victory over Pakistan in their first game, but failed miserably against England.

Bristol - A batsman's paradise

The last ODI played here saw England chasing 359 in less than 45 overs against Pakistan. Batting first, Pakistan scored 358 in 50 overs with the help of a fine ton from Imam-ul-Haq. But a magnificent 93-ball 128 from Jonny Bairstow made sure that England won the match by 6 wickets. This proves how good a batting track this is.

What to choose after winning the toss

Whoever wins the toss will likely be fielding first, as it is comparatively easy to chase targets here at Bristol.

Probable Playing XI - Australia

David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, Aaron Finch (C), Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins, Jason Behrendorff, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

Player to watch out for

Steve Smith: Smith made a royal comeback after the 12-month ban, as he notched up a fine century against England which made Australia victorious in the warm-up match. He will be the key player for Australia against the spin-packed Afghanistan bowling line-up.

Probable Playing XI - Afghanistan

Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib (C), Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Hamid Hassan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Player to watch out for

Rashid Khan: The 20-year-old Rashid Khan is one of the most dangerous all-rounders in the world today. He also holds the record for the quickest to reach 100 wickets in ODIs as he scalped the 100th victim in his 44th game. He will be the player to watch out for from Afghanistan when they play against the defending champions.

Tags:
CWC Live Score & News Australia Cricket Team Afghanistan Cricket Steve Smith Rashid Khan Leisure Reading
