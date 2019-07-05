×
World Cup 2019: Australia vs South Africa, Match Preview

Rishabh Singh Rawat
ANALYST
Preview
17   //    05 Jul 2019, 19:47 IST

Aaron Finch and Faf du Plessis
Aaron Finch and Faf du Plessis

Reigning champions Australia will lock horns with familiar foes South Africa in the final league fixture of the 2019 ICC World Cup.

The Australian team will be eager to hold on to top spot with another win, while the Proteas will be hoping to end this forgettable World Cup campaign on a winning note.

Aaron Finch has marshaled his troops remarkably well in tough conditions, and his side sit comfortably in top spot with 14 points from 8 games.

On the other hand, South Africa, who arrived in England as one of the favorites to reach the semi-final stage, have not been up to the mark in this tournament.

With a couple of wins and five defeats under their belt, South Africa have nothing but pride to play for in their final fixture.

Match Details

Date: Saturday, 6th July 2019

Time: 6:00 PM IST

Venue: Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

League: ICC World Cup 2019

Live Telecast: Star Network

Online Streaming: Hotstar

Venue Stats

Avg 1st Innings score: 223

Avg 2nd Innings score: 194

Highest Total: 397/6 (50 Ov) by ENG vs AFG

Lowest Total: 45/10 (40.3 Ov) by CAN vs ENG

Highest Chased: 286/4 (53.4 Ov) by ENG vs NZ

Lowest Defended: 221/8 (60 Ov) by ENG vs NZ

Head-to-Head Records

Total: 98

Australia: 52

South Africa: 26

Tie/NR: 20

Head-to-Head at WC

Total: 05

Australia: 03

South Africa: 01

Tied: 01

Team News

Australia

  • Glenn Maxwell picked up an injury during a practice session and will sit out this game. He should be replaced by Peter Handscomb, who has flown in as a replacement for Shaun Marsh.

South Africa

  • David Miller might replace JP Duminy in the playing XI.

Squads

Australia

Aaron Finch (capt), Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey (wk), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa

South Africa

Faf du Plessis (C), Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock (WK), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, JP Duminy, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dale Steyn, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dwaine Pretorius, Chris Morris, Imran Tahir

Key Players

Australia

  • David Warner
  • Pat Cummins
  • Mitchell Starc

South Africa

  • Quinton de Kock
  • Faf du Plessis
  • Kagiso Rabada

Probable Playing XI

Australia

David Warner, Aaron Finch, Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, Peter Handscomb, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Jason Behrendorff and Nathan Lyon

South Africa

Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock (wk), Aiden Markram, JP Duminy/David Miller, Faf du Plessis (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Chris Morris, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir

Cricket World Cup 2019 Australia Cricket Team South Africa Cricket Faf du Plessis Aaron Finch
