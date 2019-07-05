World Cup 2019: Australia vs South Africa, Match Preview
Reigning champions Australia will lock horns with familiar foes South Africa in the final league fixture of the 2019 ICC World Cup.
The Australian team will be eager to hold on to top spot with another win, while the Proteas will be hoping to end this forgettable World Cup campaign on a winning note.
Aaron Finch has marshaled his troops remarkably well in tough conditions, and his side sit comfortably in top spot with 14 points from 8 games.
On the other hand, South Africa, who arrived in England as one of the favorites to reach the semi-final stage, have not been up to the mark in this tournament.
With a couple of wins and five defeats under their belt, South Africa have nothing but pride to play for in their final fixture.
Match Details
Date: Saturday, 6th July 2019
Time: 6:00 PM IST
Venue: Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester
League: ICC World Cup 2019
Live Telecast: Star Network
Online Streaming: Hotstar
Venue Stats
Avg 1st Innings score: 223
Avg 2nd Innings score: 194
Highest Total: 397/6 (50 Ov) by ENG vs AFG
Lowest Total: 45/10 (40.3 Ov) by CAN vs ENG
Highest Chased: 286/4 (53.4 Ov) by ENG vs NZ
Lowest Defended: 221/8 (60 Ov) by ENG vs NZ
Head-to-Head Records
Total: 98
Australia: 52
South Africa: 26
Tie/NR: 20
Head-to-Head at WC
Total: 05
Australia: 03
South Africa: 01
Tied: 01
Team News
Australia
- Glenn Maxwell picked up an injury during a practice session and will sit out this game. He should be replaced by Peter Handscomb, who has flown in as a replacement for Shaun Marsh.
South Africa
- David Miller might replace JP Duminy in the playing XI.
Squads
Australia
Aaron Finch (capt), Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey (wk), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa
South Africa
Faf du Plessis (C), Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock (WK), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, JP Duminy, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dale Steyn, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dwaine Pretorius, Chris Morris, Imran Tahir
Key Players
Australia
- David Warner
- Pat Cummins
- Mitchell Starc
South Africa
- Quinton de Kock
- Faf du Plessis
- Kagiso Rabada
Probable Playing XI
Australia
David Warner, Aaron Finch, Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, Peter Handscomb, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Jason Behrendorff and Nathan Lyon
South Africa
Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock (wk), Aiden Markram, JP Duminy/David Miller, Faf du Plessis (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Chris Morris, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir