World Cup 2019: Babar Azam's charge has made Pakistan big contenders for a semifinal spot

Babar Azam celebrates a well-crafted century on Wednesday.

If one man can change the fortunes of a team dramatically in the ICC World Cup 2019, it might be Babar Azam. Granted, Pakistan put in a holistic display to outclass top-guns New Zealand on Wednesday, but Azam's innings was like a keystone that revolutionized Pakistan's chase in tricky conditions and made them seem like world-beaters again.

Why Azam is the key

Pakistan have been resurgent in the last two matches after being drubbed by India. That match against their arch-rivals was the nadir for them, with criticism for captain Sarfaraz Ahmed and his lackadaisical boys reverberating all around.

To pull the team back into semi-final contention from that low is a big achievement in itself. But Azam, and to an extent Haris Sohail, have gone about this turnaround with remarkable composure.

At Edgbaston, the ball seemed like a vicious weapon when New Zealand began batting. Shaheen Afridi used the swing on offer to break the backbone of the Kiwi batting order, and the spinners complemented his charge brilliantly.

The ball was gripping the pitch prodigiously on Wednesday and Shadab Khan and Mohammed Hafeez ensured the Kiwis were on a leash. Eventually, it took a brilliant James Neesham and Colin de Grandhomme to get New Zealand to a competitive total.

However, the way Azam batted in the same conditions proved his class. Pakistan could have easily collapsed under the pressure of a tricky chase with Mitchell Santner spinning it viciously, Lockie Ferguson bowling sharply and even Kane Williamson joining the party. But Azam looked in no trouble at all, timing the innings to precision and never getting shackled.

His partnership with Sohail ensured pakistan got home with six wickets to spare. Azam completed his 10th ODI century, and his most high-profile one to date.

He has been in amazingly consistent nick throughout the tournament; he also got 69 in the previous victory against South Africa and 63 in quick time in the famous win over England.

Still plenty of challenges ahead

The job is not yet done for Azam and Co. as two vital games against Afghanistan and Bangladesh await them. If England slip up again and Pakistan get the better of Afghanistan, then it could all boil down to the showdown with Bangladesh for a last-four spot.

Azam will again be the go-to man for Pakistan in that scenario; he is the one who can make a real difference.

Pakistan batting coach Grant Flower feels Azam can even emulate the feats of the great Virat Kohli, but that is mere conjecture at this point. What we know for certain is that Azam is a top-class performer who sends shivers down the spines of all rival teams.

Azam is coming good at the right time, and Pakistan are matching their 1992 Cup-winning run in an uncanny fashion. Can he be the catalyst to an unlikely victory charge?