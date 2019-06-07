×
World Cup 2019: BCCI takes a firm stand over MS Dhoni sporting army’s insignia on his gloves

Fambeat
ANALYST
News
63   //    07 Jun 2019, 19:22 IST

MS Dhoni
MS Dhoni

What’s the story?

Board of Control for Cricket in India has taken a firm stand over the issue surrounding MS Dhoni sporting the ‘Balidan’ insignia on his wicket-keeping gloves after ICC earlier requested the board to get rid off it since it was deemed against the regulations. 

In case you didn’t know…

In India’s first match against South Africa, MS Dhoni was seen sporting a regimental dagger insignia of the Indian Para Special Forces on his wicket-keeping gloves at the ICC Cricket World Cup currently taking place in England and Wales.

The heart of the matter…

Ever since the news broke out of Dhoni wearing an insignia with a piece of military significance attached to it, Claire Furlong, ICC General Manager made it clear that the apex body had requested the Indian board to get it removed before India’s next match against Australia.

However, after a meeting between the CoA members, it came out that BCCI has already requested the permission that would allow Dhoni to continue wearing the ‘Balidan’ badge on his wicket-keeping gloves.

Talking to the media after the meeting, CoA member Vinod Rai said that,

ICC rules say any insignia worn by any player shouldn't have any religious, military, or commercial significance. In this case, the insignia has none of those connotations. So, we're going to tell ICC it need not be removed."

In support of this view, even Diana Edulji said that have sought permission from ICC, just like they did to allow Indian players to wear camouflage flag caps in an ODI against Australia in March 2019.

It’s a routine matter for the ICC. When the players sported camouflage flag caps also, we spoke to ICC and they had no problem in giving us the permission,” she mentioned.

What’s next?

While the matter still stands unclear, it will be interesting to see whether BCCI is able to convince ICC or will the apex body disallow the Indian wicket-keeper to continue sporting the insignia on his gloves. India will play Australia on June 9 for their second fixture in the World Cup.

Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 Indian Cricket Team MS Dhoni
