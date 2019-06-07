World Cup 2019: Five Australian players India should watch out

Vaskar Gautam FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 763 // 07 Jun 2019, 09:23 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Team India will face Australia in their second match of the World Cup 2019

Team India started their World Cup 2019 campaign at Southampton with a magnificent win over South Africa by 6 wickets. They outclassed the Proteas in every department and handed them a third consecutive defeat in the tournament.

The bowlers played a huge role in the first game for India as they bundled out South Africa for just 227 runs. Among the batsmen, Rohit Sharma was the standout, as he almost single-handedly took India to the target with a superb ton. Team India showed a good all-round performance in their first match of the World Cup 2019.

Now India will face Australia on June 9 at Kennington Oval, London in their second match of the tournament. Australia is 5th ranked team currently in the ICC ODI rankings but at the World Cup tournaments, they are always a top team. They have already won their first two games of the tournament and are looking really good as a team.

In the light of India vs Australia clash, let's have a look at five players who could have a massive impact against India.

#5 Pat Cummins

Pat Cummins

Pat Cummins is no stranger to India as they saw plenty of him during the tour Down Under. He was the lone fighter on that series for the Australian team as India won the Test and ODI series at their own backyard.

Cummins made his debut at the age of 18 years against South Africa. He was immediately a teen sensation after picking up seven wickets in his first ever Test match. Now he is a much more matured cricketer who can bowl at real speed and also comes in handy with the bat.

The tall, lanky fast bowler also enjoys a healthy record against India. In 11 matches against the Men in Blue, he has picked 18 wickets at an average of 27.33 and his best figure is 5/70. Kagiso Rabada troubled the Indian top order at Southampton and Cummins who is also a similar bowler can dismantle the top order if there is a little help from the pitch.

Also read - Biggest world cup wins

1 / 5 NEXT