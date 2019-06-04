×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

World Cup 2019: Four players likely to break the record for most sixes in an ODI innings 

BrokenCricket
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10
467   //    04 Jun 2019, 10:22 IST

Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma

The white-ball format in the modern-day cricket has been fairly owned by batsmen. Although we have witnessed good bowlers, it is the batsmen who have dominated the game. The flat pitches, usage of two balls, field restrictions, short boundaries, thick bats and other factors have made the game easier for the batsman. In the first ten years of this century (2000-10), there were 273 300+ totals but the number has risen to 329 since 2011.

The batsmen are able to hit sixes very easily and the teams have posted big scores on the board. It is tough to hit maximums throughout the innings but has been a bit easier in the modern-day cricket. The current record of most sixes (16) in an ODI inning is held by three players - Rohit Sharma, AB de Villiers, and Chris Gayle.

It won't be an easy task to break this record for any player but it is possible in this World Cup. The flat decks and grounds with short boundaries in England will make it a little easier for the attacking players in the World Cup 2019. Also, it is practically possible for only top order batsmen to break this record as they get the chance to face the maximum number of balls in the match.

We mention four such players who are capable to break the record of hitting the most number of sixes in an ODI innings.

#4 Martin Guptill

Martin Guptill
Martin Guptill

The Kiwi batsman Martin Guptill is also one of the four batsmen who can break the mentioned record in this World Cup. Guptil's knock of 237* runs against West Indies in the previous World Cup is the highest individual score in the tournament's history. Among all the New Zealand openers, the top three highest individual scores (237*, 189*, 180*) are of Guptill. He is one of the best stroke-players in the world and has been a proven match-winner for years.

Despite not having a good Test career, Guptill has been very successful in limited overs cricket. Guptill has smashed 166 sixes so far which is the second highest for any Kiwi batsman.

The 32-year-old batsman was the top scorer for New Zealand in last two World Cups. He was also the highest run-getter in World Cup 2015 in which his team ended the tournament as runners-up. The Auckland-born batsman has been in excellent form in 2019 and the Kiwis will expect him to carry the same in the big event.



1 / 4 NEXT
Tags:
CWC Live Score & News West Indies Cricket Indian Cricket Team Rohit Sharma Chris Gayle ODI Cricket 2019 Cricket World Cup Teams & Squads
Advertisement
World Cup 2019: 5 Players who can be the breakout star of the tournament
RELATED STORY
Cricket World Cup History: Highest individual scores at first 6 positions of the batting line-up
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Dark horses West Indies take on unpredictable Pakistan
RELATED STORY
CWC 2019: 3 major World Cup records that might be broken in this edition
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: 5 players who can break Rohit Sharma’s world record 264
RELATED STORY
CWC 2019: Why Marlon Samuels should have been included in the Windies squad
RELATED STORY
SK Flashback: A thrilling triumph for the underdogs in the World Cup 1983 final
RELATED STORY
3 most impactful centuries of the 20th century
RELATED STORY
ICC Cricket World Cup: Chris Gayle breaks AB de Villiers' World Cup record en route to victory in the opening match against Pakistan
RELATED STORY
Sir Vivian Richards, the first to log up 1,000 runs in World Cups
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May
ENG 311/8 (50.0 ov)
RSA 207/10 (39.5 ov)
England won by 104 runs
ENG VS RSA live score
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May
PAK 105/10 (21.4 ov)
WI 108/3 (13.4 ov)
West Indies won by 7 wickets
PAK VS WI live score
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun
SL 136/10 (29.2 ov)
NZ 137/0 (16.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 10 wickets
SL VS NZ live score
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun
AFG 207/10 (38.2 ov)
AUS 209/3 (34.5 ov)
Australia won by 7 wickets
AFG VS AUS live score
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun
BAN 330/6 (50.0 ov)
RSA 309/8 (50.0 ov)
Bangladesh won by 21 runs
BAN VS RSA live score
Match 6 | Yesterday
PAK 348/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 334/9 (50.0 ov)
Pakistan won by 14 runs
PAK VS ENG live score
Match 7 | Today, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
Sri Lanka
AFG VS SL preview
Match 8 | Tomorrow, 09:30 AM
South Africa
India
RSA VS IND preview
Match 9 | Tomorrow, 12:30 PM
Bangladesh
New Zealand
BAN VS NZ preview
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
West Indies
AUS VS WI preview
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Sri Lanka
PAK VS SL preview
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Bangladesh
ENG VS BAN preview
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
New Zealand
AFG VS NZ preview
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Australia
IND VS AUS preview
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
West Indies
RSA VS WI preview
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
BAN VS SL preview
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Pakistan
AUS VS PAK preview
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
New Zealand
IND VS NZ preview
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
West Indies
ENG VS WI preview
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Australia
SL VS AUS preview
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun, 12:30 PM
South Africa
Afghanistan
RSA VS AFG preview
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Bangladesh
WI VS BAN preview
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Afghanistan
ENG VS AFG preview
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
South Africa
NZ VS RSA preview
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Bangladesh
AUS VS BAN preview
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Sri Lanka
ENG VS SL preview
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Afghanistan
IND VS AFG preview
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun, 12:30 PM
West Indies
New Zealand
WI VS NZ preview
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
South Africa
PAK VS RSA preview
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Pakistan
NZ VS PAK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
India
BAN VS IND preview
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul, 09:30 AM
England
New Zealand
ENG VS NZ preview
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
West Indies
AFG VS WI preview
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
India
SL VS IND preview
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul, 12:30 PM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
1st
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
2nd
3rd
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
ODI World Cup
West Indies Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Zimbabwe in Netherlands 2019
Zimbabwe in Ireland 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Australia A in England 2019
Varsity Matches 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us