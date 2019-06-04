World Cup 2019: Four players likely to break the record for most sixes in an ODI innings

Rohit Sharma

The white-ball format in the modern-day cricket has been fairly owned by batsmen. Although we have witnessed good bowlers, it is the batsmen who have dominated the game. The flat pitches, usage of two balls, field restrictions, short boundaries, thick bats and other factors have made the game easier for the batsman. In the first ten years of this century (2000-10), there were 273 300+ totals but the number has risen to 329 since 2011.

The batsmen are able to hit sixes very easily and the teams have posted big scores on the board. It is tough to hit maximums throughout the innings but has been a bit easier in the modern-day cricket. The current record of most sixes (16) in an ODI inning is held by three players - Rohit Sharma, AB de Villiers, and Chris Gayle.

It won't be an easy task to break this record for any player but it is possible in this World Cup. The flat decks and grounds with short boundaries in England will make it a little easier for the attacking players in the World Cup 2019. Also, it is practically possible for only top order batsmen to break this record as they get the chance to face the maximum number of balls in the match.

We mention four such players who are capable to break the record of hitting the most number of sixes in an ODI innings.

#4 Martin Guptill

Martin Guptill

The Kiwi batsman Martin Guptill is also one of the four batsmen who can break the mentioned record in this World Cup. Guptil's knock of 237* runs against West Indies in the previous World Cup is the highest individual score in the tournament's history. Among all the New Zealand openers, the top three highest individual scores (237*, 189*, 180*) are of Guptill. He is one of the best stroke-players in the world and has been a proven match-winner for years.

Despite not having a good Test career, Guptill has been very successful in limited overs cricket. Guptill has smashed 166 sixes so far which is the second highest for any Kiwi batsman.

The 32-year-old batsman was the top scorer for New Zealand in last two World Cups. He was also the highest run-getter in World Cup 2015 in which his team ended the tournament as runners-up. The Auckland-born batsman has been in excellent form in 2019 and the Kiwis will expect him to carry the same in the big event.

