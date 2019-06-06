×
World Cup 2019: ICC asks MS Dhoni to remove army insignia from his gloves

Satvik Pandey
CONTRIBUTOR
News
279   //    06 Jun 2019, 23:10 IST

MS Dhoni had a Paramilitary insignia on his gloves during the match against the Proteas
MS Dhoni had a Paramilitary insignia on his gloves during the match against the Proteas

What’s the story?

MS Dhoni has been asked to remove the army insignia from his wicketkeeping gloves by the International Cricket Council (ICC), after the India v/s South Africa match in the ICC 2019 Cricket World Cup.

In case you didn’t know…

MS Dhoni was spotted carrying an insignia of the Indian Paramilitary forces on his wicket-keeping gloves. He has been awarded an honorary rank in the Indian Army.

The insignia seen on Dhoni's gloves is a regimental dagger of the Indian Paramilitary Forces
The insignia seen on Dhoni's gloves is a regimental dagger of the Indian Paramilitary Forces

The heart of the matter

Following the India v/s South Africa match where MS was seen wearing these specially embroidered gloves, the ICC in an official statement said that it had asked the BCCI to direct MS Dhoni to remove the insignia from his glove.

Claire Furlong, ICC General Manager, Strategic Communications said, “We have requested the BCCI to get it removed.

MS Dhoni currently holds the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Parachute Division of the terrestrial army.

But, this time around, without any intimation from anyone, the ICC has taken the step and asked the BCCI to do the needful.

What’s next?

With India taking on the in-form Australian side on the 9th of June, it will be interesting to see if the veteran keeper still dons the same pair of gloves or not.

Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 South Africa Cricket Indian Cricket Team MS Dhoni
