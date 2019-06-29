World Cup 2019: ICC issues statement over fan fight during Pakistan v Afghanistan match

2 fans were evicted for the assault during Pakistan vs Afghanistan clash.

What's the story?

The security at the Headingley Cricket Ground evicted two fans during the 36th match of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 between Afghanistan and Pakistan due to a physical battle between the two in the Carnegie Pavilion Stand.

It is the first time that the fans have engaged in a physical clash in any of the recent ICC events. However, the council has taken it into consideration and issued a huge statement on the same.

The background

Afghanistan and Pakistan faced-off against each other in the first of the two games on 29 June 2019.

There had been a huge excitement among the Pakistani fans ahead of this match, as their team entered the fixture on the back of two consecutive wins, against South Africa and New Zealand. However, this burst of excitement among fans resulted in an argument, which later turned into a tussle.

The heart of the matter

ICC seems to have got control over the issue, as it clearly reflected on the same in its recent statement. ICC stated:

"We are aware of some scuffles among a minority of fans and are currently working with the venue security team and the local police force, West Yorkshire Police, to ensure there are no further incidents. We do not condone this type of behavior, and will take appropriate action against any anti-social behavior that spoils the enjoyment for the majority of fans".

ICC statement regarding fighting amongst fans today at Headingley #CWC19 #PAKvAFG pic.twitter.com/QLk8V4xIgT — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) June 29, 2019

What's next?

This incident can prove to be an eye-opener for all the die-hard cricket fans in the world. Cricket infuses a large slew of emotion and charisma into the fans and pundits alike, but the line mustn't be crossed, regardless of the opposition's opinion or position. After all, it is the gentleman's game.