World Cup 2019: Imam does an Inzamam, gets out hit-wicket

Imam couldn't judge the room he had in the crease to manoeuvre and disturbed the stumps

Pakistan's opening batsman Imam-ul-Haq lost his wicket in a way which was reminiscent of his uncle Inzamam-ul-Haq's infamous wicket. The bowler was Mustafizur Rahman and Imam tried to get back into the crease and play a flick shot to square leg. However, Imam moved back to the extent that his foot disturbed the stumps.

Mark Nicholas, the commentator who was on air at that point exclaimed, 'Ecstasy followed by agony in one minute'. This comment came from Nicholas because Imam had just reached his hundred off the previous ball.

This peculiar mode of dismissal for Imam would have made a lot of fans remember his uncle Inzamam's wicket against England during the 3rd test match in Pakistan's tour of England, 2006. Inzamam tried to sweep Monty Panesar, England's left-arm spinner, but the Pakistan skipper only managed to comically fall on the stumps. He missed his sweep and jumped over the stumps when his body disturbed the stumps. The crowd at Leeds, Headingley couldn't believe it and immediately start to chant, 'You fell over, You fell over!'. Imam's hit wicket dismissal was also the second instance of this mode of dismissal after Martin Guptill got out in the same manner against South Africa.

This strange wicket brought an end to a brilliant knock from Imam as he and Babar Azam stitched a 157-run partnership to put Pakistan in a really good position. After his wicket, Pakistan lost 43 runs for the loss of five wickets. Considering that Imam's wicket was the start of a collapse, both himself and the Pakistan team won't be able to look at it in a funny manner. However, a few days later, everyone will start to remember Inzamam's similarly comical wicket and have a few jokes about that.