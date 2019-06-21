×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

World Cup 2019: India's injury curse is a raging internal battle

Sourya Chowdhury
ANALYST
Feature
166   //    21 Jun 2019, 14:03 IST

Vijay Shankar and Bhuvneshwar Kumar are both struggling to get fit.
Vijay Shankar and Bhuvneshwar Kumar are both struggling to get fit.

India have started their World Cup campaign on a good note with resounding victories over major challengers South Africa, Australia and Pakistan. The only blip came due to no fault of their own as the match against New Zealand got washed off due to this World Cup's frequent nemesis, rains.

However, as brilliant as their on-field performances have been, India have been tackling a major internal problem that threatens to derail their charge towards the title.

Haunting injuries

That issue is a persistent tide of injuries that seems to show no signs of abatement. First to fall by the wayside was Shikhar Dhawan with a hairline fracture in one of his fingers that was a major setback for India's plans. Dhawan, who had hit a match-winning century against Australia in the same match, posted an emotional message on social media after learning that he won't be fit in time to participate further in the tournament.

Another cruel loss mid-game against Pakistan was that of prime swing-bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar who hurt his hamstring in his delivery stride due to wet conditions in Old Trafford. Misfortune continued to follow the team as it was the turn of Vijay Shankar, who impressed against Pakistan after being drafted into the side once Dhawan was ruled out. Shankar picked up a freak blow to his foot from a Jasprit Bumrah yorker during net practice and is said to be struggling to be fit for the next game against Afghanistan on Saturday.

The implications

Dhawan, who is a proven match-winner, comes into his best form at ICC tournaments and looked in fine nick. His left-right partnership with the brilliant Rohit Sharma was one of the best opening combinations in the tournament and, in a way, he is irreplaceable. India have been forced to promote KL Rahul to the opener's slot in his stead. Rahul is a capable stroke-maker and struck up a good opening partnership with Sharma against Pakistan but his promotion created problems further down the order.

India's major bone of contention before the tournament began was the No.4 slot and Rahul seemed to have filled it up before Dhawan got injured. Shankar, an all-rounder, had been slotted into that position but the jury will still be out regarding his ability to deliver at that vital position.

However, Shankar did well against Pakistan, especially with the ball and if he is out for a while then a bowling option will definitely be lost. Rishabh Pant, undoubtedly an exciting talent, will probably come into the side if Shankar is out; he is a much more destructive batsman than Shankar but cannot bowl. The other option is the veteran Dinesh Karthik, but he, like Pant, is a wicket-keeper batsman and India would ideally like Shankar to return to action.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar is also a major loss and he might be out for two to three games during a crucial phase. The most likely replacement for him would be Mohammed Shami who is himself an excellent pacer.

However, this spate of injuries will be the cause of furrowed brows for Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri because the winning combination is getting hampered at every step of the way which is extremely unfortunate in a major tournament.

Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 Indian Cricket Team Shikhar Dhawan Bhuvneshwar Kumar Injuries in Cricket
Advertisement
World Cup 2019: Bhuvneshwar Kumar's injury update
RELATED STORY
Cricket World Cup History: 4 popular cricketers who never played a World Cup
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: List of players ruled out of the tournament due to injury
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: 4 teams likely to breach the first 500 run total in ODIs
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: BCCI provides an update on Shikhar Dhawan's injury
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Shikhar Dhawan ruled out of the World Cup, Rishabh Pant named as replacement
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Top four teams with most individual 150s in ODI cricket
RELATED STORY
CWC 2019 Shikhar Dhawan’s Injury Update: Opener To Undergo Precautionary Scans
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Match 22, India vs Pakistan: Why India will win the match
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, India v Pakistan: 3 things to watch out for
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May
ENG 311/8 (50.0 ov)
RSA 207/10 (39.5 ov)
England won by 104 runs
ENG VS RSA live score
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May
PAK 105/10 (21.4 ov)
WI 108/3 (13.4 ov)
West Indies won by 7 wickets
PAK VS WI live score
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun
SL 136/10 (29.2 ov)
NZ 137/0 (16.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 10 wickets
SL VS NZ live score
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun
AFG 207/10 (38.2 ov)
AUS 209/3 (34.5 ov)
Australia won by 7 wickets
AFG VS AUS live score
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun
BAN 330/6 (50.0 ov)
RSA 309/8 (50.0 ov)
Bangladesh won by 21 runs
BAN VS RSA live score
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun
PAK 348/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 334/9 (50.0 ov)
Pakistan won by 14 runs
PAK VS ENG live score
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun
SL 201/10 (36.5 ov)
AFG 152/10 (32.4 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 34 runs (DLS Method)
SL VS AFG live score
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun
RSA 227/9 (50.0 ov)
IND 230/4 (47.3 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
RSA VS IND live score
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun
BAN 244/10 (49.2 ov)
NZ 248/8 (47.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 2 wickets
BAN VS NZ live score
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun
AUS 288/10 (49.0 ov)
WI 273/9 (50.0 ov)
Australia won by 15 runs
AUS VS WI live score
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun
PAK
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
PAK VS SL live score
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun
ENG 386/6 (50.0 ov)
BAN 280/10 (48.5 ov)
England won by 106 runs
ENG VS BAN live score
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun
AFG 172/10 (41.1 ov)
NZ 173/3 (32.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 7 wickets
AFG VS NZ live score
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun
IND 352/5 (50.0 ov)
AUS 316/10 (50.0 ov)
India won by 36 runs
IND VS AUS live score
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun
RSA 29/2 (7.3 ov)
WI
No Result
RSA VS WI live score
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun
BAN
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
BAN VS SL live score
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun
AUS 307/10 (49.0 ov)
PAK 266/10 (45.4 ov)
Australia won by 41 runs
AUS VS PAK live score
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun
IND
NZ
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
IND VS NZ live score
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun
WI 212/10 (44.4 ov)
ENG 213/2 (33.1 ov)
England won by 8 wickets
WI VS ENG live score
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun
AUS 334/7 (50.0 ov)
SL 247/10 (45.5 ov)
Australia won by 87 runs
AUS VS SL live score
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun
AFG 125/10 (34.1 ov)
RSA 131/1 (28.4 ov)
South Africa won by 9 wickets
AFG VS RSA live score
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun
IND 336/5 (50.0 ov)
PAK 212/6 (40.0 ov)
India won by 89 runs (DLS Method)
IND VS PAK live score
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun
WI 321/8 (50.0 ov)
BAN 322/3 (41.3 ov)
Bangladesh won by 7 wickets
WI VS BAN live score
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun
ENG 397/6 (50.0 ov)
AFG 247/8 (50.0 ov)
England won by 150 runs
ENG VS AFG live score
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun
RSA 241/6 (49.0 ov)
NZ 245/6 (48.3 ov)
New Zealand won by 4 wickets
RSA VS NZ live score
Match 26 | Yesterday
AUS 381/5 (50.0 ov)
BAN 333/8 (50.0 ov)
Australia won by 48 runs
AUS VS BAN live score
Match 27
SL 20/2 (5.5 ov)
ENG
LIVE
Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat.
SL VS ENG live score
Match 28 | Tomorrow, 09:30 AM
India
Afghanistan
IND VS AFG preview
Match 29 | Tomorrow, 12:30 PM
West Indies
New Zealand
WI VS NZ preview
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
South Africa
PAK VS RSA preview
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Pakistan
NZ VS PAK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
India
BAN VS IND preview
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul, 09:30 AM
England
New Zealand
ENG VS NZ preview
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
West Indies
AFG VS WI preview
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
India
SL VS IND preview
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul, 12:30 PM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
1st
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
2nd
3rd
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
ODI World Cup
Zimbabwe in Netherlands 2019
West Indies Women in England 2019
Zimbabwe in Ireland 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Australia A Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
Australia A in England 2019
Varsity Matches 2019
New Zealand Under 19s in Australia 2019
Under 19 Warm-ups in England 2019
English Domestic Twenty20 Competition
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us