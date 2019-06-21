World Cup 2019: India vs Afghanistan, Match Preview
After hammering arch-rivals Pakistan at Old Trafford, Team India is set to collide with the quickly sinking Afghanistan side at the Rose Bowl.
A win would aid India in their quest for top spot, while Afghanistan will be eyeing their first win of the tournament.
Shikhar Dhawan, who has been ruled out of the World Cup following a thumb injury, has been replaced by Rishabh Pant in the Indian squad and if Vijay Shankar is not fit to feature in this match, Pant could make his World Cup debut.
Match Details
Date: Saturday, 22nd June 2019
Time: 3:00 PM IST
Venue: The Rose Bowl, Southampton
League: ICC World Cup 2019
Live Telecast: Star Network
Online Streaming: Hotstar
Venue Stats
Avg 1st Innings score: 249
Avg 2nd Innings score: 214
Highest Total: 373/3 (50 Ov) by ENG vs PAK
Lowest Total: 65/10 (24 Ov) by USA vs AUS
Highest Chased: 306/7 (49 Ov) by NZ vs ENG
Lowest Defended: 251/7 (50 Ov) by ENG vs SL
Head-to-head record
Total: 2
India: 1
Afghanistan: 0
Tie: 1
Team News
India
- Dhawan has been ruled out of the tournament after fracturing his thumb.
- Vijay Shankar picked up a toe injury during training and might miss out in favour of Pant.
- Mohammed Shami might feature in this fixture in place of Bhuvneshwar Kumar.
Afghanistan
- Hazratullah Zazai is expected to return to the top of the order for Afghanistan.
Squads
India
Virat Kohli (C), Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, Rohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav
Afghanistan
Gulbadin Naib (C), Hamid Hassan, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Hazratullah Zazai, Noor Ali Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Samiullah Shenwari, Ikram Ali Khil, Aftab Alam, Dawlat Zadran, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Rashid Khan, and Mujeeb Ur Rahman
Key Players
India
- Rohit Sharma
- Virat Kohli
- Jasprit Bumrah
Afghanistan
- Hazratullah Zazai
- Mohammad Nabi
- Rashid Khan
Probable Playing XI
India
Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant/Vijay Shankar, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar/Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah
Afghanistan
Ikram Ali Khil, Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Asghar Afghan, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Aftab Alam and Dawlat Zadran