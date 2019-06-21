×
World Cup 2019: India vs Afghanistan, Match Preview

Rishabh Singh Rawat
ANALYST
Preview
399   //    21 Jun 2019, 14:49 IST

India v Pakistan - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019
India v Pakistan - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

After hammering arch-rivals Pakistan at Old Trafford, Team India is set to collide with the quickly sinking Afghanistan side at the Rose Bowl.

A win would aid India in their quest for top spot, while Afghanistan will be eyeing their first win of the tournament.

Shikhar Dhawan, who has been ruled out of the World Cup following a thumb injury, has been replaced by Rishabh Pant in the Indian squad and if Vijay Shankar is not fit to feature in this match, Pant could make his World Cup debut.

Match Details

Date: Saturday, 22nd June 2019

Time: 3:00 PM IST

Venue: The Rose Bowl, Southampton

League: ICC World Cup 2019

Live Telecast: Star Network

Online Streaming: Hotstar

Venue Stats

Avg 1st Innings score: 249

Avg 2nd Innings score: 214

Highest Total: 373/3 (50 Ov) by ENG vs PAK

Lowest Total: 65/10 (24 Ov) by USA vs AUS

Highest Chased: 306/7 (49 Ov) by NZ vs ENG

Lowest Defended: 251/7 (50 Ov) by ENG vs SL

Head-to-head record

Total: 2

India: 1

Afghanistan: 0

Tie: 1

Team News

India

  • Dhawan has been ruled out of the tournament after fracturing his thumb.
  • Vijay Shankar picked up a toe injury during training and might miss out in favour of Pant.
  • Mohammed Shami might feature in this fixture in place of Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Afghanistan

  • Hazratullah Zazai is expected to return to the top of the order for Afghanistan.

Squads 

India

Virat Kohli (C), Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, Rohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav

Afghanistan

Gulbadin Naib (C), Hamid Hassan, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Hazratullah Zazai, Noor Ali Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Samiullah Shenwari, Ikram Ali Khil, Aftab Alam, Dawlat Zadran, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Rashid Khan, and Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Key Players 

India

  • Rohit Sharma
  • Virat Kohli
  • Jasprit Bumrah 

Afghanistan

  • Hazratullah Zazai
  • Mohammad Nabi
  • Rashid Khan

Probable Playing XI

India

Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant/Vijay Shankar, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar/Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

Afghanistan

Ikram Ali Khil, Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Asghar Afghan, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Aftab Alam and Dawlat Zadran

Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 Afghanistan Cricket Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli Gulbadin Naib
