World Cup 2019, India vs Pakistan: Match details, venue stats, head-to-head record, key players and predicted XI

Virat Kohli scored a century when both these sides met last in the 2015 World Cup

The stage is set for probably the grandest derby in sports as India take on Pakistan at the Old Trafford on Sunday morning. It can’t get any bigger than this in international cricket, with two familiar foes battling it out in the ICC World Cup after four years.

India will be keen to maintain their winning record against their neighbors in World Cups. Pakistan, on the other hand, would be hoping to create history this time around and register their first World Cup win against the Indian team.

With more excitement and anticipation than ever, another mouth-watering tie awaits us when this age-old rivalry unfolds at Manchester on Sunday morning.

Match details

Date: Sunday, 16th June 2019

Time: 03:00 PM IST

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

Tournament: ICC World Cup 2019

Live Telecast: Star Network

Online Streaming: Hotstar

Venue stats

Avg 1st Innings score: 214

Avg 2nd Innings score: 192

Highest Total: 318/7 (50 Ov) by SL vs ENG

Lowest Total: 45/10 (40.3 Ov) by Can vs ENG

Highest Chased: 286/4 (53.4 Ov) by ENG vs NZ

Lowest Defended: 221/8 (60 Ov) by ENG vs NZ

Head-to-head at World Cup

Total: 6

India: 6

Pakistan: 0

Team news

India

- Shikhar Dhawan has been ruled out for the next three weeks following a thumb injury.

- KL Rahul will open the inning in his absence while Vijay Shankar is expected to replace him in the starting lineup.

Pakistan

- Shadab Khan is likely to come back in the playing XI at the expense of Shaheen Afridi.

- Shoaib Malik could make way for Imad Wasim or Mohammad Hasnain after his poor outings.

Squads

India

Virat Kohli (c), Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shikhar Dhawan, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, Rohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav

Pakistan

Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), Shoaib Malik, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Fakhar Zaman, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Haris Sohail, Imam-ul-Haq, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi and Mohammad Hasnain

Key players

India

- Rohit Sharma

- Virat Kohli

- Jasprit Bumrah

Pakistan

- Imam-ul-Haq

- Babar Azam

- Wahab Riaz

Probable playing XI

India

Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik / Vijay Shankar, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah

Pakistan

Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Wahab Riaz, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir