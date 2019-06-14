World Cup 2019, India vs Pakistan: Match details, venue stats, head-to-head record, key players and predicted XI
The stage is set for probably the grandest derby in sports as India take on Pakistan at the Old Trafford on Sunday morning. It can’t get any bigger than this in international cricket, with two familiar foes battling it out in the ICC World Cup after four years.
India will be keen to maintain their winning record against their neighbors in World Cups. Pakistan, on the other hand, would be hoping to create history this time around and register their first World Cup win against the Indian team.
With more excitement and anticipation than ever, another mouth-watering tie awaits us when this age-old rivalry unfolds at Manchester on Sunday morning.
Match details
Date: Sunday, 16th June 2019
Time: 03:00 PM IST
Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester
Tournament: ICC World Cup 2019
Live Telecast: Star Network
Online Streaming: Hotstar
Venue stats
Avg 1st Innings score: 214
Avg 2nd Innings score: 192
Highest Total: 318/7 (50 Ov) by SL vs ENG
Lowest Total: 45/10 (40.3 Ov) by Can vs ENG
Highest Chased: 286/4 (53.4 Ov) by ENG vs NZ
Lowest Defended: 221/8 (60 Ov) by ENG vs NZ
Head-to-head at World Cup
Total: 6
India: 6
Pakistan: 0
Team news
India
- Shikhar Dhawan has been ruled out for the next three weeks following a thumb injury.
- KL Rahul will open the inning in his absence while Vijay Shankar is expected to replace him in the starting lineup.
Pakistan
- Shadab Khan is likely to come back in the playing XI at the expense of Shaheen Afridi.
- Shoaib Malik could make way for Imad Wasim or Mohammad Hasnain after his poor outings.
Squads
India
Virat Kohli (c), Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shikhar Dhawan, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, Rohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav
Pakistan
Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), Shoaib Malik, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Fakhar Zaman, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Haris Sohail, Imam-ul-Haq, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi and Mohammad Hasnain
Key players
India
- Rohit Sharma
- Virat Kohli
- Jasprit Bumrah
Pakistan
- Imam-ul-Haq
- Babar Azam
- Wahab Riaz
Probable playing XI
India
Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik / Vijay Shankar, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah
Pakistan
Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Wahab Riaz, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir