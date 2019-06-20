×
World Cup 2019: List of players ruled out of the tournament due to injury

CricWiz
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
20 Jun 2019, 09:07 IST

Shikhar Dhawan suffered a thumb injury during his innings against Australia
Shikhar Dhawan suffered a thumb injury during his innings against Australia

As we are moving further towards the end of group stage of World Cup 2019, the teams are putting their best foot forward to secure a place in the semi-finals. With the World Cup being the tournament that counts, teams had started to build a strong squad a long time before the start of the tournament.

Unfortunately, the teams have been forced to make changes to their final squads due to injuries. While some players were ruled out even before the tournament had commenced, some players suffered injuries during the tournament and are set to miss the tournament. These unforeseen issues have certainly disturbed the balance of a lot of teams and they will be forced to rethink about their strategies.

Here is the list of players who have been ruled out of the tournament due to injuries so far.

#5 Anrich Nortje

Anrich Nortje
Anrich Nortje

After an impressive debut series against Sri Lanka, where he picked up 8 wickets in 4 ODIs, Anrich Nortje was named in South Africa's World Cup squad. He was even picked by Kolkata Knight Riders at the IPL auction. However, Nortje was ruled out of the IPL and eventually of the World Cup due to a fractured hand.

Fortunately for the Proteas, Nortje's replacement, Chris Morris, has fared reasonably well so far.

#4 Jhye Richardson

Jhye Richardson
Jhye Richardson

Jhye Richardson is another unlucky fast bowler who was hard done by injury and was left out of the squad. Richardson's shoulder was dislocated in the series against Pakistan preceeding World Cup. Richardson had been in good form since the home series against India and was almost certain to be a starter in Australia's playing XI. Kane Richardson replaced Jhye in the final 15.

#3 Mohammad Shahzad

Mohammad Shahzad
Mohammad Shahzad

Afghanistan's dashing wicket-keeper batsman, Mohammad Shahzad was ruled out of World Cup 2019, after the first two matches of the tournament due to a knee injury. However, Shahzad later declared himself completely fit and alleged Afghanistan Cricket Board of conspiring against him. 

