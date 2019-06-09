World Cup 2019, Match 15, SA vs WI: Predicted Playing XI for South Africa

Kagiso Rabada will be the 'X-factor' for South Africa

South Africa will be aiming to add life to their faltering campaign as they gear up to square off against a solid West Indies side at The Rose Bowl in Southampton in match no. 15 of the 2019 World Cup.

In what has been a disastrous start to their quest for a maiden World Cup title, South Africa have lost all three of their opening games. A slew of injuries has only gone on to hurt them even more, with star players Dale Steyn and Lungi Ngidi missing from action.

West Indies, on the other hand, clinched a handsome seven-wicket win over Pakistan in their opening encounter and ran Australia close in their second match, only to lose by an agonizing 15-run margin.

South Africa's middle order has lacked bite and with a potent West Indies bowling attack led by young sensation Oshane Thomas coming against them, the likes of JP Duminy and David Miller will need to take up the onus of scoring big.

West Indies, with immense firepower in their batting unit, can be backed to put up - or chase - a big total, with the only chink in their armour being the lack of quality spinning options, which could come back to hurt them in the middle overs.

In light of the upcoming clash, here is a look at how South Africa could line-up as they continue their quest for a win in this campaign -

Quinton de Kock and Hashim Amla will open the innings for South Africa and will be looking to put their failure against India behind them. Amla, who has only 19 runs from two games, will be particularly keen to get some runs under his belt.

Faf du Plessis has notched up one half-century against Bangladesh and will need to ensure that his starts are converted into big scores in order to stabilize the innings for his side.

Rassie van der Dussen's form has been a big plus for South Africa, with the talented right-hand batsman notching up 113 runs from three games at an average of 37.67. Against a potent West Indies pace attack, van der Dussen's contribution will have a major say on the outcome of the game.

David Miller too has enjoyed some good starts with scores of 38 and 31 from his two games but has thrown his wicket away. With South Africa needing some solidity in the middle order, Miller's ability to shift gears at will could be of vital importance in this game.

Jean-Paul Duminy's lone knock of resistance came against Bangladesh courtesy of his 37-ball 45 and with Aiden Markram waiting on the sidelines, Duminy will be required to produce a quality knock in order to hold on to his place in the squad.

Andile Phehlukwayo has looked in fine touch with both bat and ball, making him one of South Africa's brightest sparks in this campaign. Phehlukwayo has been aggressive with the bat in hand but more importantly, has bowled consistently, scalping four wickets in the tournament thus far.

Chris Morris made the most of the pace and bounce on offer against India to finish with fine figures of 10-3-36-1 and with the same pitch hosting this game, Morris can be backed to trouble the West Indies batsmen.

Kagiso Rabada has bowled with pace and venom, making life difficult for the best of batsmen. With the ability to produce steep bounce and movement at a lively pace, Rabada will undoubtedly be the 'X-factor' in this game for South Africa.

Imran Tahir had a poor outing against India and finished wicket-less but will play a key role against the West Indies. With most of the batsmen susceptible to the turning ball, Tahir's bag of tricks could well prove to be the game changer.

Beuran Hendricks is in contention to play his first game of this World Cup at the expense of Tabraiz Shamsi. Hendricks's ability to swing the new ball could come in handy for South Africa and with the seaming conditions bound to assist the pacers, Hendricks could have a good outing.

Predicted Playing XI:

Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock (wk), Faf du Plessis (c) Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Jean-Paul Duminy, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Beuran Hendricks, Imran Tahir.