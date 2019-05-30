World Cup 2019, Match 2, West Indies vs Pakistan: Why Pakistan will win the match

Vinay Chhabaria FOLLOW ANALYST News 47 // 30 May 2019, 22:38 IST

Pakistan had a disastrous outing in the warm-up match against Afghanistan but when Sarfaraz Ahmed's men will enter the Trent Bridge ground with new energy as they take on the two time World Champions, West Indies on the second day of the 2019 World Cup.

The former World Cup winners, Pakistan must take inspiration from the fact that they had lost their warm-up match against Tasmania in 1992 before they won the World Cup that year. Also, the Men in Green should not pay much attention to the way West Indies dominated New Zealand because that will only affect their confidence.

Though West Indies have some of the best big hitters of the world in their line-up, one must be aware of the fact that they tend to lose their wicket very easily. If Pakistan's pace trio of Shaheen Afridi, Wahab Riaz and Mohammad Amir hit the deck hard, then there is no chance that the West Indian big hitters will score 300+.

If Pakistan bat first, then they must ensure that the batsmen set a target which can be defended easily by their bowlers because a special innings from only one player would be enough to turn the game in the Windies' favour.

The likes of Babar Azam and Imam-ul-Haq will have to try their best to build the Pakistani innings and take the score near 300. Since it is a World Cup match, the pressure will be really high on both the teams but Pakistan have the experience of playing in big matches and thus, they should try to maintain their cool and overcome the challenge from West Indies.

Pakistan have got a fantastic match squad which can pounce any team on its day and given that Bangladesh defeated Windies in a recently played ODI, the Pakistanis should not find it hard to tackle the Men in Maroon.