World Cup 2019, Match 28, India vs Afghanistan: Predicted playing XI and key players for India

Vinay Chhabaria FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 174 // 21 Jun 2019, 17:58 IST

Will Rishabh Pant make his World Cup debut tomorrow?

Title contenders India have dominated the opposition teams in the World Cup 2019 so far, having won all of their completed fixtures. Their next challenge is the young Afghanistan team, which has failed miserably at the tournament so far.

Most cricket fans expected Afghanistan to perform much better than the team has played in its first 5 matches. None of the Afghan players are in good form at the moment, which means India will be overwhelming favorites to win the 28th match of the tournament.

Though the Indian team is in dream form right now, Virat Kohli will be forced to make changes in the match lineup for the game against Afghanistan.

Here's how the Men in Blue are likely to line up for the match on Saturday -

Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul will probably open the innings for the entire tournament now that Shikhar Dhawan has been ruled out, followed by captain Virat Kohli at number 3.

Rishabh Pant will likely make his World Cup debut at number 4 in place of Vijay Shankar, who has picked up an injury. MS Dhoni, the team's wicket-keeper, will take the number 5 position and will have the support of all-rounder Kedar Jadhav at number 6.

The team's premier all-rounder Hardik Pandya will take the finisher's role at number 7.

The team's spin twins, Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal will, spearhead the spin bowling department. Bhuvneshwar Kumar suffered an injury in the match versus Pakistan, which will force him to make way for Mohammad Shami. Shami will join forces with Jasprit Bumrah to try and wreak havoc at the Ageas Bowl.

Key players for India

Batsmen - Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli

India v Pakistan - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

The men in form, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, will try to ensure that India continue their streak of scoring 300+ totals in case they get a chance to bat first. The fans had high expectations from both Kohli and Sharma, and the experienced duo has not disappointed so far.

Bowlers - Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal

None of the teams have been able to counter them

Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal are the key reasons behind India's success in the limited overs format of late. The duo has made life difficult for the opposition batsmen, even in English conditions. They will try to rise up in the wicket-taking charts while playing versus Afghanistan.

Predicted Playing XI

Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (c), Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammad Shami and Jasprit Bumrah.