×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

World Cup 2019, Match 4, Australia vs Afghanistan: Who will win today's game?

Raghav Ravichandran
ANALYST
Feature
41   //    01 Jun 2019, 14:00 IST

Australia will start as firm favourites to win today
Australia will start as firm favourites to win today

Defending champions Australia on Saturday, 1st June take on a side that's ranked the lowest in the ICC ODI rankings, Afghanistan. But it's not going to be a cakewalk for the defending champions as they will be put through a spin test today.

Australian fans were given a scare with David Warner reportedly missing out today's game due to an injury, but that will apparently not be the case. The swashbuckling, attacking opener will return in Aussie colours along with Steven Smith today.

Australia head into this tournament as not the favourites to the lift the trophy. This is something that would work perfectly for Aaron Finch and his men. They would want to slip below the radar and look to let their performances on the field do the talking.

Afghanistan's growth as a cricketing nation is one to savour. They have won the hearts of everyone following this beautiful game in the past few years. And they certainly aren't in England to just make up the numbers. They are here to compete and push oppositions.

They have a potent weapon in their team whose stock as an all-round cricketer is on the rise. Rashid Khan has the most number of wickets since the World Cup 2015, 125 wickets. He is someone Australia will be weary of and would look to play out his threat.

Keeping the fact that Australia came of two convincing wins in their World Cup openers, one win against England that would have felt good for Aaron Finch's men. They will be their full strength squad including the likes of Mitchell Starc and Patt Cummins.

If Australia play up to potential, irrespective of whether they bat or ball first, they can seriously dent Afghanistan's confidence. If Afghanistan's trump cards - Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rehman and Mohammed Nabi have an off day, then they will be chasing leather today.

Australia start as firm favourites to win today's game. With the straight boundaries at Bristol being short, the Aussies would target the Afghan spinners on that side of the ground. Afghanistan on the other hand would hope that the return of Hamid Hazan and Mohammad Shahzad can upset Australia.

It will be some match for Australia with the duo of Steven Smith and David Warner making a return to the ODI team after their bans being served. There is enormous talent in the side and they would be looking to come together and kick start their campaigns on a thumping note.

Can Afghanistan rise above their weight and disturb Australia's plans? Well we would know soon!

Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 Australia Cricket Team Afghanistan Cricket David Warner Rashid Khan
Advertisement
World Cup 2019: Afghanistan vs Australia Match Preview
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Afghanistan vs Australia Match Preview
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Australia vs Afghanistan - 5 players to look out for
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Match 4, AFG vs AUS, Today's Predicted Playing XI & Key Players for Afghanistan 
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Afghanistan vs Australia, Match 4, Preview, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Match Details and Head-to-Head Stats
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Afghanistan vs Australia ODI stats
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Australia vs Afghanistan - Match details, Probable XI and Players to watch out for
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Match 4, AFG vs AUS, Today's Predicted Playing 11 & Key Players for Australia
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: England vs Afghanistan warm-up match details, venue stats, and team news.
RELATED STORY
CWC 2019 : Australia call three leg-spinners for practice at their World Cup training camp
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May
ENG 311/8 (50.0 ov)
RSA 207/10 (39.5 ov)
England won by 104 runs
ENG VS RSA live score
Match 2 | Yesterday
PAK 105/10 (21.4 ov)
WI 108/3 (13.4 ov)
West Indies won by 7 wickets
PAK VS WI live score
Match 3 | Today, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Sri Lanka
NZ VS SL live score
Match 4 | Today, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
Australia
AFG VS AUS preview
Match 5 | Tomorrow, 09:30 AM
South Africa
Bangladesh
RSA VS BAN preview
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Pakistan
ENG VS PAK preview
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
Sri Lanka
AFG VS SL preview
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
India
RSA VS IND preview
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun, 12:30 PM
Bangladesh
New Zealand
BAN VS NZ preview
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
West Indies
AUS VS WI preview
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Sri Lanka
PAK VS SL preview
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Bangladesh
ENG VS BAN preview
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
New Zealand
AFG VS NZ preview
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Australia
IND VS AUS preview
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
West Indies
RSA VS WI preview
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
BAN VS SL preview
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Pakistan
AUS VS PAK preview
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
New Zealand
IND VS NZ preview
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
West Indies
ENG VS WI preview
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Australia
SL VS AUS preview
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun, 12:30 PM
South Africa
Afghanistan
RSA VS AFG preview
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Bangladesh
WI VS BAN preview
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Afghanistan
ENG VS AFG preview
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
South Africa
NZ VS RSA preview
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Bangladesh
AUS VS BAN preview
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Sri Lanka
ENG VS SL preview
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Afghanistan
IND VS AFG preview
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun, 12:30 PM
West Indies
New Zealand
WI VS NZ preview
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
South Africa
PAK VS RSA preview
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Pakistan
NZ VS PAK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
India
BAN VS IND preview
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul, 09:30 AM
England
New Zealand
ENG VS NZ preview
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
West Indies
AFG VS WI preview
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
India
SL VS IND preview
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul, 12:30 PM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
1st
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
2nd
3rd
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
ODI World Cup Warm-ups
ODI World Cup
West Indies Women in Ireland 2019
West Indies Women in England 2019
Zimbabwe in Netherlands 2019
Varsity Matches 2019
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
Australia A in England 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us