×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

World Cup 2019, Match 4, Australia vs Afghanistan: Why Afghanistan will win the match

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Feature
119   //    01 Jun 2019, 16:39 IST

Afghanistan have excelled in ODIs of late
Afghanistan have excelled in ODIs of late

Afghanistan will open their World Cup 2019 campaign against the defending champions, Australia, in what many expect to be a one-sided encounter.

The last time these two sides faced each other in the mega event, Australia dismantled Afghanistan, but one should bear in mind that this is not the same Afghan side that crashed out of the 2015 World Cup with just one victory. This team has a lot of talent and can potentially upset the top-class teams on their day.

The fact that they defeated Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in the 2018 Asia Cup before handing Pakistan a loss in a World Cup warm-up match is evidence that Afghanistan have improved a lot as a team.

Their spin trio of Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi and Mujeeb Ur Rahman will play a vital role in deciding how far they progress in this tournament.

Coming to their clash against Australia, the winners of the ICC World Cup Qualifiers will have to play out of their skin today to ensure that they get off to a winning start.

Bowling is Afghanistan's major strength and the likes of Rashid, Zadran and co. need to come out all guns blazing. Australia have a star-studded batting line-up but if the Afghan bowlers execute their plans to perfection and skittle out the Aussies for a low total then the batsmen should not find it hard to do chase down the score.

In case Afghanistan bat first, the likes of Mohammad Shahzad and Hazratullah Zazai need to come to the party and help their side reach at least 250. Rashid Khan and Nabi will have extra pressure on their shoulders today but if Afghanistan are to make their mark in the tournament, they need to get their campaign off to a winning start.

Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 Australia Cricket Team Afghanistan Cricket Mohammad Nabi Rashid Khan
Advertisement
World Cup 2019: Afghanistan vs Australia Match Preview
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Match 4, Australia vs Afghanistan: Who will win today's game?
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Afghanistan vs Australia Match Preview
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Match 4, AFG vs AUS, Today's Predicted Playing XI & Key Players for Afghanistan 
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Australia vs Afghanistan - 5 players to look out for
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Afghanistan vs Australia, Match 4, Preview, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Match Details and Head-to-Head Stats
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Australia vs Afghanistan - Match details, Probable XI and Players to watch out for
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Afghanistan vs Australia ODI stats
RELATED STORY
Australia v Afghanistan: Steve Smith v Rashid Khan will be the battle to watch out for
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Match 4, AFG vs AUS, Today's Predicted Playing 11 & Key Players for Australia
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May
ENG 311/8 (50.0 ov)
RSA 207/10 (39.5 ov)
England won by 104 runs
ENG VS RSA live score
Match 2 | Yesterday
PAK 105/10 (21.4 ov)
WI 108/3 (13.4 ov)
West Indies won by 7 wickets
PAK VS WI live score
Match 3
SL 136/10 (29.2 ov)
NZ
LIVE
Innings Over
SL VS NZ live score
Match 4 | Today, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
Australia
AFG VS AUS live score
Match 5 | Tomorrow, 09:30 AM
South Africa
Bangladesh
RSA VS BAN preview
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Pakistan
ENG VS PAK preview
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
Sri Lanka
AFG VS SL preview
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
India
RSA VS IND preview
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun, 12:30 PM
Bangladesh
New Zealand
BAN VS NZ preview
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
West Indies
AUS VS WI preview
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Sri Lanka
PAK VS SL preview
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Bangladesh
ENG VS BAN preview
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
New Zealand
AFG VS NZ preview
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Australia
IND VS AUS preview
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
West Indies
RSA VS WI preview
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
BAN VS SL preview
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Pakistan
AUS VS PAK preview
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
New Zealand
IND VS NZ preview
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
West Indies
ENG VS WI preview
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Australia
SL VS AUS preview
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun, 12:30 PM
South Africa
Afghanistan
RSA VS AFG preview
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Bangladesh
WI VS BAN preview
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Afghanistan
ENG VS AFG preview
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
South Africa
NZ VS RSA preview
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Bangladesh
AUS VS BAN preview
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Sri Lanka
ENG VS SL preview
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Afghanistan
IND VS AFG preview
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun, 12:30 PM
West Indies
New Zealand
WI VS NZ preview
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
South Africa
PAK VS RSA preview
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Pakistan
NZ VS PAK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
India
BAN VS IND preview
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul, 09:30 AM
England
New Zealand
ENG VS NZ preview
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
West Indies
AFG VS WI preview
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
India
SL VS IND preview
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul, 12:30 PM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
1st
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
2nd
3rd
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
ODI World Cup Warm-ups
ODI World Cup
West Indies Women in Ireland 2019
West Indies Women in England 2019
Zimbabwe in Netherlands 2019
Varsity Matches 2019
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
Australia A in England 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us