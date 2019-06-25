World Cup 2019, Most Runs and Most Wickets (Updated) after Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh match

Bangladesh's two pillars, Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim celebrating Najibullah Zadran's dismissal

Shakib Al Hasan put in one of the best all-round performances of the World Cup 2019 as Bangladesh beat Afghanistan by 62 runs to remain in contention for a semi-final spot.

The experienced pair of Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim notched up brilliant fifties as Bangladesh set a target of 263 for Afghanistan. This total was always going to be a huge challenge for Afghanistan, considering their slightly misfiring batting unit and the slow nature of the track

Afghanistan, who did not have the best of chases against India choked under pressure yet again despite Rahmat Shah and Gulbadin Naib's 49-run stand. Hashmatullah Shahidi got into a shell as Bangladesh unleashed their spinners. Afghanistan's inability to keep the scorecard ticking came back to haunt them as Shakib Al Hasan ran through their batting line up and finished with a 5-wicket haul.

Just when it looked like the match was over, Samiullah Shenwari and Najibullah Zadran came up with a rearguard effort. However, despite Shenwari's unbeaten 49, Bangladesh cleaned up Afghanistan's tail to register a 62-run win.

Earlier in the day, Afghanistan skipper Gulbadin Naib won the toss and surprisingly asked Bangladesh to bat first on a pitch that seemed to deteriorate in the later half of the game. This played into Bangladesh's hands as their experienced batting lineup had the chance to put up a whole lot of runs on the board.

Despite getting a relatively better track to bat on, Bangladesh lost a wicket very early as Liton Das' wicket was snared by Mujeeb Ur Rahman. Shakib Al Hasan saved the team from a downfall yet again by stitching a 59-run stand with Tamim Iqbal.

The two batters looked comfortable but the wily Mohammad Nabi broke the promising partnership with the wicket of Tamim Iqbal. This is when Bangladesh's innings started to positively turnaround as Shakib and Mushfiqur Rahim stamped their class on a difficult track.

Shakib went on to register his fifth 50-plus score in the World Cup but he fell soon after that as Afghanistan staged a mini-comeback through Mujeeb's outstanding second spell. Bangladesh had to rebuild their inning and Rahim did that with consummate ease as he and an injured Mahmudullah took Bangladesh past the 200-run mark to set up a platform for the death overs.

This was utilised perfectly by Bangladesh's designated finisher in Mosaddek Hossain as he scored a quick fire 35 off 24 balls. At the other end, Rahim also assisted Mosaddek in the acceleration process and Bangladesh crossed the 250 mark. Eventually, Rahim was dismissed for a classy 87-ball 83 as Bangladesh finished their inning on 262-7.

Most Runs

Bangladesh's superstar Shakib Al Hasan's unbelievable World Cup campaign continued as he scored a valuable fifty, a 69-ball 51 to regain the top spot in the most runs list.

Another one of their key players and wicket-keeper batsman, Mushfiqur Rahim also rose up the table with his 83 off 87 balls. This quality innings from Rahim helped Bangladesh to put up a massive score on the board which sufficed in the end.

Most Wickets

When it came to the 'most wickets' table, Mohammad Saifuddin was joined by Shakib Al Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman.

Shakib's purple patch in the tournament continued as the left-arm spinner wrecked Afghanistan's batting line up with a five-wicket haul. With this all-round effort, Shakib became only the second player to score a fifty and take a five wicket haul in the same World Cup match.

Bangladesh also got a boost as Mustafizur continued his good form with a couple of wickets and entered the list of the top ten wicket-takers in this tournament.