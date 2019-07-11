×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Dhoni isn't the conjurer anymore, but his legacy has 'forever' written all over it

Rahul Singh
ANALYST
Feature
59   //    11 Jul 2019, 17:50 IST


England v India - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019
England v India - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

Sachin Tendulkar recently expressed his disappointment over the lack of intent in MS Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav's partnership against Afghanistan in the ongoing world cup. Many seconded the master's opinion. The partnership was slow. Dhoni scored 28 off 52. As a result, India settled on an under-par score. However, MSDians trolled Tendulkar for criticizing Dhoni and the God of cricket had to face the wrath on social media.

Dhoni also became the centre of discussion during India's match against West Indies. India scored 268/7; Dhoni managed an unbeaten 56 off 62. The innings divided social media. The supporters called it responsible but the detractors called it sluggish. The online war of words was bitter.

England beat India. Again, Dhoni's lack of aggression in the final overs surprised everyone. India needed over 70 to win off 5 overs, but the champion never went into explosion mode. Fans had to be upset.

Things were different when Dhoni walked in to bat in the semi-final against New Zealand. The match seemed lost. Then, Ravindra Jadeja and him 'almost' stole the match. Almost. It isn't the word we associate with Dhoni. He never 'almost' won matches; he won them in style.

The magic now seems to have eluded the legend. Yes, it is wrong to blame Dhoni for semi-final loss. He ably supported Jadeja when everyone else had fallen. His innings, not his best, was priceless.

Things have changed for Indian fans. We are the best bowling outfit struggling with the bat. It isn't a phenomenon that Indian cricket is associated with.

Things have changed for Dhoni too. Thala isn't the conjurer he was once, who'd control matches with sheer brilliance (or madness). He's now a veteran, using his experience to engineer innings and overcome odds. He sometimes succeeds, and sometimes 'almost' does.

We've seen that happen to champions before. We've seen it happen to Ricky Ponting. We've seen it happen to Tendulkar.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni has a legacy that'll outlast his mortal existence. Every Indian cricket fan will share the gloom when he retires. He has no haters. People labelled as "Dhoni haters" may not love him as much as his fans do, but they respect him all the same.

When the sun has set upon his legendary career, we'll not be talking of India vs New Zealand in the World Cup. We'll talk of his methodical madness, his 2011 WC final six, and the joy he has given us throughout his career.

Tags:
Indian Cricket Team MS Dhoni
Advertisement
Opinion: Is MS Dhoni being made the scapegoat?
RELATED STORY
5 MS Dhoni ODI innings that will be remembered forever by the cricketing fraternity
RELATED STORY
Mahendra Singh Dhoni- The Last Of His Kind
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: The reason why MS Dhoni has been using bats from different sponsors in the World Cup revealed
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Dhoni needs to reconsider his strategy of refusing singles in slog overs
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Why it's time for Dhoni to return to his former self
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Why it is unfair to criticize Dhoni and Jadhav for ‘giving up’ the chase against England
RELATED STORY
5 things MS Dhoni achieved as captain but Sourav Ganguly did not
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Why India's campaign wasn't a failure despite the team crashing out in the semi-finals
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: The enigma that is MS Dhoni
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Semi Final 2
AUS 223/10 (49.0 ov)
ENG 5/0 (1.1 ov)
LIVE
England need 219 runs to won from 48.5 overs
AUS VS ENG live score
Tour Match
AUW 166/4 (49.0 ov)
TBA
LIVE
Day 1 | Drinks: Australia Women won the toss and elected to bat.
AUW VS TBA live score
1st T20I | Yesterday
IRE
ZIM
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
IRE VS ZIM live score
Tour Match | Tomorrow, 03:30 PM
England Women
Australia A Women
ENG-W VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
India in West Indies 2019
ODI World Cup
Australia in England 2019
Zimbabwe in Ireland 2019
Australia A Women in England 2019
Ireland in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
New Zealand Under 19s in Australia 2019
Australia A in England 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Under 19 Warm-ups in England 2019
English Domestic Twenty20 Competition
Under 19 Tri-Series 2019 in England
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us