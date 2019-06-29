World Cup 2019, Pakistan vs Afghanistan: Ideal playing XI for both teams

Babar Azam

Afghanistan and Pakistan are all set to clash in Match 36 of World Cup 2019 at Headingley, Leeds on 29th June. Afghanistan are currently at the 10th position in the points table and are already out of contention for a semifinal spot. Pakistan's chances, on the other hand, are still very much alive, so they will look to win the match and extend their winning streak.

Afghanistan will play to salvage some pride after enduring a disappointing tournament. In their last match, Afghanistan showed great fighting spirit against India as they came very close to sealing an unlikely victory. Their confident performance against a strong team like India would have lifted the morale of their players considerably.

Afghanistan haven't had the services of their star opener Mohammad Shahzad in the last few matches as he was ruled out of the tournament because of an injury. Experienced players like Asghar Afghan have not stepped up and performed consistently for the team either.

Their bowling department has been decent for the most part, but it is their batting department that has been a cause for concern. They will in all likelihood play with the same XI as in their last game. They will look to give under-fire stars like Asghar Afghan and Hashmatullah Shahidi another chance to showcase their skills.

Coming to Pakistan, their batting line-up was highly inconsistent during the initial half of the tournament. But in the last few matches, they have come back into form and this has enabled Pakistan to win their last two matches - against South Africa and New Zealand - quite convincingly.

Ever since Haris Sohail made a comeback into the side, their middle order has performed decently. Even their bowlers seemed to have found their rhythm in the last match.

Pakistan are unlikely to make any changes to the winning combination from the last match.

Pakistan's ideal XI

Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Haris Sohail, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), Imad Wasim, Wahab Riaz, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, Shaheen Afridi

Afghanistan's ideal XI

Rahmat Shah, Gulbadin Naib (c), Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Samiullah Shinwari, Najibullah Zadran, Ikram Ali Khil (wk), Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman