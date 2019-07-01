World Cup 2019: Pakistan vs Afghanistan match sparks unrest amongst fans

What's the story?

On 29th June, 2019 Afghanistan and Pakistan fans clashed with each other after the thrilling match where Pakistan clinched the game by three wickets in the ICC World Cup 2019. Some fans ran into the field before security personnel had to intervene to get the things under control.

In case you didn't know...

The two sets of fans had earlier clashed before the match outside the stadium. While the situation was resolved, there was a lot of tension between the two fanbases throughout the match.

Heart of the matter

The match between Pakistan and Afghanistan was a great advertisement for the game of cricket. It was a thrilling encounter which went down to the last over, where Pakistan held their nerves against their less fancied opponents. But what happened after the match was termed 'anti-social' by the ICC release who further added that 'this (vandalism) spoils the enjoyment for the majority of fans.'

Another clash between Pakistan and Afghanistan fans post match.#CWC19 #PAKvAFG pic.twitter.com/I8NzTXddEx — Syed Raza Mehdi (@SyedRezaMehdi) June 29, 2019

After the match, both sets of supporters started throwing bins and bottles on the ground. Reportedly, some fans broke the barricades and ran into the playing area. Even one member of the Afghanistani team was hit during the chaos, as scenes turned really ugly. Afghanistan star all-rounder, Mohammad Nabi tripped near the boundary line but security personnel ensured his safety.

ICC had confirmed that they were informed of the incidence that happened before the match and they were already in contact with the Yorkshire police. The apex cricket body admitted that minority of fans were involved in the incidence but they won't take this matter lightly. ICC said that it won't tolerate any activity which will affect the experience for the rest of the fans.

"We are aware of some scuffles among a minority of fans and are currently working with the venue security team and the local police force, West Yorkshire Police, to ensure there are no further incidents. We do not condone this type of behavior, and will take appropriate action against any anti-social behavior that spoils the enjoyment for the majority of fans". the ICC said.

ICC statement regarding fighting amongst fans today at Headingley #CWC19 #PAKvAFG pic.twitter.com/QLk8V4xIgT — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) June 29, 2019

What's next?

ICC confirmed that it will take action to punish the instigators of the incident.