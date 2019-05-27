World Cup 2019: Ranking the four best spinners in the tournament

BrokenCricket FOLLOW OFFICIAL Top 5 / Top 10 340 // 27 May 2019, 10:20 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

In spite of the pacer friendly wickets of England, spinners will be a crucial part of their sides.

The 12th edition of the Cricket World Cup promises to be one heck of a tournament. With all the ten teams well-balanced, no team is head and shoulders above the rest in the competition. The format this time around is even more exciting with each team slated to play against all the nine teams which will offer an equal chance to each of the participating nations.

While it is believed and even the trend in ICC tournaments alludes to this fact, it might be a high-scoring World Cup with some fine batting paradises that might be witnessed for the course of 45 games. In such cases, the role of the bowlers becomes even more critical as the margin of error becomes ever so small.

However, while the seamers might not be as effective given the lack of assistance from the surface, spinners might have a role to play as the season moves on. The dry weather during the mid-June will also assist the slow bowlers as the wickets become conducive to spin bowling and might offer more grip and turn due to excessive wear and tear during the later stages of the tournament.

Here’s a look at the four best spinners in the tournament:

#4. Adam Zampa (Australia)

Adam Zampa

The 27-year old young leg spinner, Adam Zampa has shown signs of brilliance in his brief career in Australian colours at the highest level. In the past 12 months, Zampa has emerged as a consistent performer, taking over the reins as the leader of the attack in the spin department in ODIs for the Aussies.

He has cemented his spot in the XI with some match-winning performance against some top-notch sides like India and Pakistan in their own backyard. His constant learnings as a leg-spinner, who has the valour to toss the ball and bowl slow, make him a really significant cog in Australia’s ODI setup.

At present, he’s definitely ranked among the best spinners in the world. His role will be crucial to his team’s success in the World Cup and he might even pip the senior pro-Nathan Lyon to make a case for himself in the starting XI as the lone spinner.

1 / 4 NEXT