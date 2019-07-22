World Cup 2019: Rating the performance of all the teams

Sunil Joseph FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 224 // 22 Jul 2019, 08:43 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

England lifted their maiden World Cup after a great performance in the finals.

After 46 days of gruelling cricket, the ICC Cricket World Cup came to a close crowning the new World Champions. Depending on your perspective, this World Cup could go down as one of the greatest or worst World Cups ever played. The whole tournament was filled with rain-affected matches, controversial umpiring decisions, stellar individual performances, and a few nail-biting finishes.

Furthermore, the finals between New Zealand and England could go down as one of the greatest cricket matches of all-time.

While a few teams like India and Australia lived up to their fans' expectations, there were a few teams who had a forgetful tournament.

Here are the teams rating.

#10 Afghanistan

Rating: 2/10

Afghanistan were the dark horses of the tournament

Afghanistan are the youngest cricketing nation to feature in this year’s ICC Cricket World Cup, but they came into the tournament hoping to cause a few upsets.

Against Sri Lanka, Afghanistan played well for most of the match, but poor weather conditions made it difficult for them to bat. Afghanistan also came quite close to pulling off major upsets against India and Pakistan. While they were good in the bowling department, their batting lacked intent and the lack of experience hurt them in crunch situations.

The team was also marred by several in and off field controversies, highlighted by Gulbadin Naib replacing Asghar Afghan as the captain ahead of the tournament. This was a move that shocked the cricket fraternity. This change in captaincy didn’t help Afghanistan. Moreover, a few days into the tournament, Mohammad Shahzad was declared “unfit” to play despite him claiming to be cleared by the doctors. The controversies did not help Afghanistan’s cause as they finished winless after 9 games in the bottom of the tournament.

1 / 10 NEXT