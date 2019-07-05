×
World Cup 2019: Sachin Tendulkar's 27-year-old WC record broken by Afghanistan's Ikram Ali Khil

Akarshak (Ishu) Roy
SENIOR ANALYST
News
44   //    05 Jul 2019, 18:29 IST

Teenage sensation Ikram Ali Khil broke Sachin Tendulkar's 27-year-old record
Teenage sensation Ikram Ali Khil broke Sachin Tendulkar's 27-year-old record

What's the story?

Afghanistan starlet Ikram Ali Khil broke the great Sachin Tendulkar's record for the highest score by an 18-year-old at the ICC World Cup, courtesy of his valiant 93-ball 86 against West Indies.

The Little Master had amassed a first-rate 84, 27 years ago.

In case you didn't know...

Afghanistan, in search of their first victory in this edition of the World Cup, faced off against the mighty West Indies at Headingley on 4 June. Shai Hope's inspired knock powered the men from the Caribbean to a defendable 311/6.

In reply, the Asian outfit fought hard, but only mustered 288. However, there were a lot of positives before the curtains closed on Afghanistan's campaign, the most prominent of them being young Ikram Ali's sensational knock of 86 off just 93 balls.

West Indies won the game, but the teenage sensation from Afghanistan left a lot of the spectators round-mouthed with his elegant stroke-play and temperament.

The heart of the matter

In an admirable innings that was studded with eight boundaries, the wicket-keeper batsman displayed tremendous poise out in the middle. Speaking after the completion of the fixture, he admitted:

"I'm very proud to have broken the record of a legend like Tendulkar. It makes me very happy."

Moreover, his 86 was the highest score by an Afghanistan player in this World Cup. However, the youngster endured mixed emotions regarding the same, affirming:

"I'm very happy that I scored 86 runs which was the top score for Afghanistan. No one had crossed that mark in the nine games but I'm disappointed at the same time because I thought I could score a hundred. Hopefully in the games ahead I will score a hundred for Afghanistan."
He added:

"I want to work very hard at my game and become the best-ever player produced by Afghanistan. I'm very happy with the experience I have got at this World Cup. Both playing with my teammates but the opposition as well, the likes of the West Indian players, Australians, Indians, Pakistanis, they have all helped me and guided me."

What's next?

The Afghans failed to register a victory in the World Cup this time around, finishing at the bottom of the pile. However, they did put on a few promising performances, and Gulbadin Naib and co. would take home a lot of noteworthy lessons in what has been a great learning experience.

