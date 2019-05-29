×
World Cup 2019: South Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh And Afghanistan Release Away Kits For The World Cup

Gautam Kapoor
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
29 May 2019, 11:38 IST

Masrafe Mortaza modeling the new Bangladesh kits.
Masrafe Mortaza modeling the new Bangladesh kits.

The 2019 edition of the ODI Cricket World Cup is set to be unprecedented in nature, bringing in a slew of new announcements, innovations and myriad developments to engage the over 1.5 expected global viewers. And one such enthralling bit of development came in the form of the requirement for an away kit for 5 participating countries in a bid to avoid confusion for televised spectators.

According to an ICC release that was announced a few days earlier, the advent of away shirts in cricket is set to make a foray for the first time in the upcoming World Cup. For countries who share similar colors like green (South Africa, Pakistan and Bangladesh) and blue (India, Sri Lanka, and South Africa), there arose a need to indulge in away kits in matches against the hosts England and matches where they’ve been classified as the away team.

And staying true to the latest development, 4 out of the requisite 5 teams have come up with uniquely designed away kits which they’ll be wearing at the quadrennial event. Following suit with Bangladesh who became the first country to release their away kit, South Africa, Sri Lanka, and Afghanistan have all come out with contrasting away shirts that divulge in new colors and patterns opposing to the home kit.

We take a look at all the released kits and the colors, hues, shades, patterns and designs which the governing councils and manufactures of each country have decided to embed.

South Africa

South Africa's Away And Home Kit
South Africa's Away And Home Kit

Coming up with a completely contrasting away kit, South Africa’s new shirts, as released by Cricket South Africa, come in an alluring yellow tone. Completely shifting away from their traditional green color which heavily dominates the home kit, the country has opted for an all yellow away one. However, they’ve still managed to etch the famous green which they are known for with green vertical lines on the front of the shirts and stripes on the sleeves making for a fascinating pattern.

And as per the Indian home kits, South Africa’s away kit is the latest one to be made from recycled ocean plastic. It’s a welcome advent into the cricketing fraternity with leading manufacturers like Nike opting to use the material to make environmentally sustainable kits.

Sri Lanka


Sri Lanka Home And Away Kit
Sri Lanka Home And Away Kit

They’ve used the same color patterns as their home kits for the away kit, and it doesn’t differ hugely from the usual design. While the home design was dominated by blue with yellow making a brief appearance on the front, the away design maintains the same design with the only difference being that yellow is the dominating color this time around.

With a yellow backdrop, the front is half yellow and half blue along with the words Sri Lanka written on the front in blue as released by SLC on their Twitter account.

Bangladesh


Bangladesh Home And Away Kit
Bangladesh Home And Away Kit

The first country to release their away kit for the upcoming showpiece event, Bangladesh came up with a completely new design for the away kit. Taking a step back from their green home kit, the country’s away shirts are fully dominated by red. Completely decked out in red, the front and back have been designed in the color with green making a foray in the sleeves. The BCB released the kit which also includes a variety of different patterns on the front.

Afghanistan


Afghanistan Home And Away Kit
Afghanistan Home And Away Kit

They’ve decided to go the Sri Lanka way with the conceptualization of their kit, keeping the traditional home blue colors. The front is majorly made up of a darker shade of blue than their home kit with diagonal patterns of red being brought into the front side and the sleeves. The kit was released by the Afghanistan Cricket Board on Tuesday on all their official accounts.

By the virtue of being the host nation, England don’t need to come up with different colors and will be able to don their 1992 inspired home colors for all their matches during the impending World Cup. New Zealand (black), Australia (yellow) and West Indies (maroon) will all also be able to be decked out in their primary colors for all their contests due to having distinctive colors.

India remain the only country to unveil their away colors with heavy speculations stating that the BCCI and Nike could opt to use bright orange as their away colors alongside a darker hue of blue. Various images of the kit have started doing the rounds but the BCCI are yet to come out with an official announcement on this.

Tags:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 South Africa Cricket Afghanistan Cricket Faf du Plessis Rashid Khan ICC
Fetching more content...
select series:
Featured
ODI World Cup Warm-ups
West Indies Women in Ireland 2019
ODI World Cup
West Indies Women in England 2019
Varsity Matches 2019
Zimbabwe in Netherlands 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Australia A in England 2019
