World Cup 2019: Sponsors set to lose 100 crores if India vs Pakistan called off due to rain

Fambeat FOLLOW ANALYST News 2.81K // 14 Jun 2019, 23:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

India vs Pakistan

What's the story?

The sponsors are set to lose around a sum of ₹100 crores if the match between India and Pakistan is abandoned due to rain.

In case you didn't know...

2019 Cricket World Cup has been marred by rain as four matches have been abandoned, while one failed to yield any result. One of those matches was the match between India and New Zealand.

Heart of the matter

The weather forecast says that a much-awaited encounter between India and Pakistan might also be affected by rain. If this is the case, fans would be disappointed, and along with the sponsors. Generally, the time slots for advertisements are sold at around 16-18 lakhs per 10 seconds.

With the prices inflated upto ₹25 lakhs for the India vs Pakistan game, Pachisia said that inventory for the match like India-Pakistan is booked in advance and even if some are left, they are sold at very high prices.

"Even if there is inventory left, it may be sold at 50 percent higher rates than the current prices. The inventory on World Cup was being sold as packages, which include all matches (India and non-India) customized as per brand requirements or outlays available," Pachisia said as quoted by LiveMint

There is some respite for the sponsors as they are allowed to use the inventory purchased on other matches. But it is obvious that none of the other matches will get the hype which can be generated during India vs Pakistan.

"The broadcaster tries to use the missed inventory in the matches scheduled for later dates, on a like-to-like basis. This means that if an India match is canceled, the advertiser can opt to use that free commercial time (FCT) on another India match, and same goes for a non-India match, FCT can be booked on another non-India match, provided there is inventory available on later matches," said Pachisia.

What's next?

According to the MET department, there are 70% chances for rain at Old Trafford, Manchester on Sunday. Both fans and sponsors would not want to see another washout game in this World Cup.