World Cup 2019 Stats: Match 5, Bangladesh vs South Africa - Numbers you need to know

The fifth match of the 2019 World Cup between Bangladesh and South Africa was not meant to be the most exciting contest on the cards, with the South Africans expected to get over the line with ease. However, Bangladesh's 21-run win came as a shocker and continued South Africa's winless start to the World Cup.

To begin with, South Africa had to do with the absence of Hashim Amla from their playing XI. To add to that, they started on wrong foot by opting to bowl first after winning the toss on a pitch that had a lot of help for the batsmen. As If that was not enough, Ngidi injured himself in the early part of the innings and that left South Africa with one strike bowler less.

Earlier in the game, Mushfiqur Rahim and Shakib Al Hasan, two of Bangladesh's best batsmen scored important fifties before Mahmudullah and Mosaddek Hossain smashed cameos in the slog overs to take their side to a record 330/6 from 50 overs, the country's highest score in the history of ODI cricket.

For South Africa to win this match, it had to be a record chase in the history of World Cup which finally did not happen. The chase began on a positive note but with Bangladesh picking wickets at regular intervals, the chase derailed in the end. South Africa's body language was uninspiring throughout the match, and Bangladesh was definitely the better team on the day.

Here are some interesting statistics from the game -

1 - This is the first time that South Africa has lost both of its opening matches of the World Cup.

4 - The third-wicket partnership between Mushfiqur Rahim and Shakib Al Hasan was the 4th century partnership for Bangladesh in world cup.

5 - Shakib Al Hasan became only the fifth all-rounder in ODI cricket to achieve a double of 5000 runs and take 250 wickets. He also became the fastest to do so in 199 matches. Abdul Razzak held that record when he achieved it in 258 matches.The other three all rounders are Shahid Afridi, Jacques Kallis and Sanath Jayasurya.

6 - In total, there were six World Cup debutants in the match, 5 for Bangladesh (Mohammad Mithun, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehedi Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman) and just the one for South Africa (Chris Morris).

54 - Runs conceded by South Africa in the last four overs. Eventually, this is what turned out to be the difference. South Africa, in their chase, were 276 at the end of 46th over.

100 – This was Imran Tahir’s 100th ODI for South Africa. He became the 24th South African to reach the landmark in ODI cricket.

142 – Partnership between Mushfiqur Rahim and Shakib Al Hasan for the third wicket is Bangladesh's highest partnership for any wicket in the World Cup. The previous best for Bangladesh in the world cup was 141 between Mahmudullah and Mushfiqur Rahim against England in 2015 which was incidentally instrumental in knocking out England in 2015.

250 – When Shakib Al Hasan castled Aiden Markram, it was his 250th ODI wicket.

330 – The highest ever score for Bangladesh in ODI cricket history. They went past their previous best of 329 against Pakistan in 2015. Prior to this score, their previous best in world cup was 322 against Scotland in 2015.