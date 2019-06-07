×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

World Cup 2019 Stats: Match 9, Bangladesh vs New Zealand, Numbers you need to know

M Ashwin Kumar
CONTRIBUTOR
Stats
8   //    07 Jun 2019, 19:27 IST

Matt Henry's 4-wicket haul gave New Zealand the momentum
Matt Henry's 4-wicket haul gave New Zealand the momentum

If New Zealand's 10-wicket dominating win against Sri Lanka was considered as a comfortable win for the Black Caps, they would have considered themselves lucky to get across the line against an increasingly impressive Bangladesh unit.

Bangladesh, having recorded a 21-run win against South Africa in their opening game came into the contest against New Zealand with a whole lot of confidence and were expectedly set to provide a fight to the Kiwis.

Bangladesh was put into bat by Kane Williamson in seaming conditions and the move worked as New Zealand's bowlers did not permit the Bangladeshi batsmen to score freely. In addition, loss of wickets at regular intervals did not help Bangladesh's cause. The middle order batsmen did get decent starts but failed to convert them into big scores.

Shakib Al Hasan's half century was the big prominent score from Bangladesh's innings as his 68-ball 64 took his team to 244 from 49.2 overs. Set a modest target of 245, New Zealand's chase started positively, with Martin Guptill and Colin Munro putting up 35 for the opening stand.

Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor stitched an important 105-run partnership before New Zealand fell to 191-5 from 38.3 overs with both batsmen back to the hut and the lower middle order in the middle. A few overs later, Colin de Grandhomme and James Neesham fell in quick succession as now New Zealand needed 25 runs with three wickets in hand.

However, Mitchell Santner ensured that his team got across the line in the end to register a two-wicket win, as New Zealand continued their positive start to the tournament while Bangladesh could take away a few positives from the game.

Here are some interesting numbers from the game 

0 – After 61 players making their World Cup debut in the first eight matches, there were no debutants in this match.

2 – New Zealand became the only team in the ongoing World Cup to win two matches back-to-back.

14 - Kennington Oval hosted its 14th World Cup match, going past Trent Bridge's record of hosting the most number of World Cup matches.

Advertisement

50 - Lockie Ferguson reached the 50-wicket milestone in his ODI career when he removed Tamim Iqbal.

150 - Trent Boult's 2/44 saw him cross the 150-wicket mark in his ODI career.

200 – Shakib Al Hasan played in his 200th ODI, making him the third Bangladesh player behind Mashrafe Mortaza and Mushfiqur Rahim to reach the landmark figure.

Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 Bangladesh Cricket New Zealand Cricket Trent Boult Shakib Al Hasan ODI Cricket Most wickets in ODI 2019 Cricket World Cup Teams & Squads
Advertisement
World Cup 2019: Bangladesh vs New Zealand Match Preview
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Match 9, Bangladesh vs New Zealand, Preview, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Match Details, Head-to-Head Stats & Playing XI
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Match 9, New Zealand vs Bangladesh Match Prediction: Who will win today's match?
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Bangladesh vs New Zealand: Key Players For Both The Sides
RELATED STORY
BAN vs NZ Highlights - World Cup 2019 | Match 9
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: New Zealand beat Bangladesh by two wickets in a thrilling finish
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: 'Bangladesh are a quality side' New Zealand's Latham wary of next World Cup opponents
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: 'I think Bangladesh are a quality side' New Zealand's Latham wary of next World Cup opponents
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: 'The mistake was our batting not keeping error' Insists Mortaza after Bangladesh loss to New Zealand
RELATED STORY
New Zealand vs Bangladesh 2019, 2nd Test: Match details & Venue stats
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May
ENG 311/8 (50.0 ov)
RSA 207/10 (39.5 ov)
England won by 104 runs
ENG VS RSA live score
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May
PAK 105/10 (21.4 ov)
WI 108/3 (13.4 ov)
West Indies won by 7 wickets
PAK VS WI live score
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun
SL 136/10 (29.2 ov)
NZ 137/0 (16.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 10 wickets
SL VS NZ live score
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun
AFG 207/10 (38.2 ov)
AUS 209/3 (34.5 ov)
Australia won by 7 wickets
AFG VS AUS live score
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun
BAN 330/6 (50.0 ov)
RSA 309/8 (50.0 ov)
Bangladesh won by 21 runs
BAN VS RSA live score
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun
PAK 348/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 334/9 (50.0 ov)
Pakistan won by 14 runs
PAK VS ENG live score
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun
SL 201/10 (36.5 ov)
AFG 152/10 (32.4 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 34 runs (DLS Method)
SL VS AFG live score
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun
RSA 227/9 (50.0 ov)
IND 230/4 (47.3 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
RSA VS IND live score
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun
BAN 244/10 (49.2 ov)
NZ 248/8 (47.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 2 wickets
BAN VS NZ live score
Match 10 | Yesterday
AUS 288/10 (49.0 ov)
WI 273/9 (50.0 ov)
Australia won by 15 runs
AUS VS WI live score
Match 11 | Today, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Sri Lanka
Start delayed:
PAK VS SL live score
Match 12 | Tomorrow, 09:30 AM
England
Bangladesh
ENG VS BAN preview
Match 13 | Tomorrow, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
New Zealand
AFG VS NZ preview
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Australia
IND VS AUS preview
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
West Indies
RSA VS WI preview
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
BAN VS SL preview
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Pakistan
AUS VS PAK preview
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
New Zealand
IND VS NZ preview
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
West Indies
ENG VS WI preview
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Australia
SL VS AUS preview
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun, 12:30 PM
South Africa
Afghanistan
RSA VS AFG preview
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Bangladesh
WI VS BAN preview
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Afghanistan
ENG VS AFG preview
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
South Africa
NZ VS RSA preview
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Bangladesh
AUS VS BAN preview
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Sri Lanka
ENG VS SL preview
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Afghanistan
IND VS AFG preview
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun, 12:30 PM
West Indies
New Zealand
WI VS NZ preview
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
South Africa
PAK VS RSA preview
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Pakistan
NZ VS PAK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
India
BAN VS IND preview
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul, 09:30 AM
England
New Zealand
ENG VS NZ preview
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
West Indies
AFG VS WI preview
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
India
SL VS IND preview
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul, 12:30 PM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
1st
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
2nd
3rd
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
ODI World Cup
West Indies Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Australia A Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Zimbabwe in Netherlands 2019
Zimbabwe in Ireland 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Australia A in England 2019
Varsity Matches 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us