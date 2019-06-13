This West Bengal restaurant offers free food if you are a die-hard MS Dhoni fan

A restaurant named 'MS Dhoni hotel' in Alipurduar district of West Bengal provides free food to every Mahendra Singh Dhoni fan who visits the restaurant. The restaurant is owned by Shambhu Bose, who is an ardent Dhoni fan.

M.S Dhoni is one of the biggest ambassadors of the game and has been one of the greatest cricketers to have emerged from India. His able guidance has helped India lift two World Cups, the 2007 T20 World Cup and then the 2011 ODI World Cup. The ongoing 2019 World Cup is expected to be his last major tournament and the former Indian skipper is likely to call time on his career after the World Cup.

The restaurant serves mainly Bengali cuisine throughout the day. Although small in size, the eatery is very well lit and has Dhoni’s posters all over.

Speaking to IANS, the 32-year old owner said, “This Durga Puja (festival), we will complete two years. Everyone here knows this place well and come to eat here. Ask anybody around for the Dhoni hotel - there's no way you can miss it."

Praising the ex-Indian skipper, Shambhi was quoted saying, "He is like no other. I have loved him since I was a child. The way he is and the way he plays the game of cricket is stuff that legends are made of. He is an inspiration to me."

"I know my dream will never come true, but if I get to meet him someday, I will request him to come to my humble eatery. I know he likes bhat macch (rice and fish curry)," Shambhi signed off, hoping to one day live his long-time dream.

India has started their World Cup campaign on a positive note with wins against two high-profile teams in South Africa and then Australia. India is all set to face New Zealand on June 13th at Trent Bridge, followed by the crucial encounter against Pakistan at Old Trafford on June 16th.