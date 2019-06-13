×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

This West Bengal restaurant offers free food if you are a die-hard MS Dhoni fan

Fambeat
ANALYST
Feature
825   //    13 Jun 2019, 11:18 IST

M.S Dhoni
M.S Dhoni

What’s the story?

A restaurant named 'MS Dhoni hotel' in Alipurduar district of West Bengal provides free food to every Mahendra Singh Dhoni fan who visits the restaurant. The restaurant is owned by Shambhu Bose, who is an ardent Dhoni fan.

In case you didn’t know?

M.S Dhoni is one of the biggest ambassadors of the game and has been one of the greatest cricketers to have emerged from India. His able guidance has helped India lift two World Cups, the 2007 T20 World Cup and then the 2011 ODI World Cup. The ongoing 2019 World Cup is expected to be his last major tournament and the former Indian skipper is likely to call time on his career after the World Cup.

The heart of the matter

The restaurant serves mainly Bengali cuisine throughout the day. Although small in size, the eatery is very well lit and has Dhoni’s posters all over.

Speaking to IANS, the 32-year old owner said, “This Durga Puja (festival), we will complete two years. Everyone here knows this place well and come to eat here. Ask anybody around for the Dhoni hotel - there's no way you can miss it."

Praising the ex-Indian skipper, Shambhi was quoted saying, "He is like no other. I have loved him since I was a child. The way he is and the way he plays the game of cricket is stuff that legends are made of. He is an inspiration to me."

"I know my dream will never come true, but if I get to meet him someday, I will request him to come to my humble eatery. I know he likes bhat macch (rice and fish curry)," Shambhi signed off, hoping to one day live his long-time dream.

What’s next?

India has started their World Cup campaign on a positive note with wins against two high-profile teams in South Africa and then Australia. India is all set to face New Zealand on June 13th at Trent Bridge, followed by the crucial encounter against Pakistan at Old Trafford on June 16th. 

Tags:
Indian Cricket Team MS Dhoni
Advertisement
3 World Cup-bound wicket-keepers who idolize MS Dhoni
RELATED STORY
7 things about MS Dhoni you may not know
RELATED STORY
MS Dhoni vs Dinesh Karthik: A statistical comparison 
RELATED STORY
An open letter to Suresh Raina from an MS Dhoni fan
RELATED STORY
An expressive Kohli and an enigmatic Dhoni make for a mesmerizing 'jugalbandi'
RELATED STORY
Welcoming a life without MS Dhoni
RELATED STORY
5 players who excelled under MS Dhoni but faded away afterwards 
RELATED STORY
Chris Gayle and MS Dhoni are defying the odds and show that age is just a number
RELATED STORY
5 cricket players whose careers were saved by MS Dhoni
RELATED STORY
India vs Australia 2019: Did India miss MS Dhoni in the fourth ODI?
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 18 | Today, 09:30 AM
India
New Zealand
IND VS NZ preview
Match 17 | Yesterday
AUS 307/10 (49.0 ov)
PAK 266/10 (45.4 ov)
Australia won by 41 runs
AUS VS PAK live score
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 19 | Tomorrow, 09:30 AM
England
West Indies
ENG VS WI preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
ODI World Cup
Zimbabwe in Netherlands 2019
Zimbabwe in Ireland 2019
West Indies Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Australia A Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
Australia A in England 2019
Varsity Matches 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us