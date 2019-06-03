×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

World Cup 2019: Three mistakes which cost South Africa the game

Fambeat
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
648   //    03 Jun 2019, 09:19 IST

Bangladesh beat South Africa twice in the World Cup
Bangladesh beat South Africa twice in the World Cup

Bangladesh compounded the problems of South Africa by winning their match of the campaign by 21 runs. The Asian team has an opportunity to prove that they have come off age in this World Cup. After being invited to bat first on a batting-friendly pitch, Bangladesh got off to a flier via Soumya Sarkar who scored 42 off just 30 balls.

The experienced pair of Mushfiqur Rahim and Shakib Al Hasan made full use of the platform laid by openers. The pair built a great partnership of 142 runs for the third wicket. South Africa came back into the game by picking some wickets in quick succession.

Mahmudullah played a brilliant innings in the death overs as Bangladesh posted a target of 331 for South Africa. The Proteas played well but losing wickets at regular intervals kept halting their progress. Eventually, they fell short of the target by 21 runs to lose their second match in a row in the tournament.

Let us look at a few mistakes which cost the match for the Proteas.

#1 Poor death bowling

Mushfiqur Rahim
Mushfiqur Rahim

After a brilliant partnership between Mushfiqur Rahim and Shakib Al Hasan, Bangladesh suffered a collapse. They lost both set batsmen quickly which meant that Bangladesh also lost momentum. At one stage, even reaching 300 seemed to be difficult for Bangladesh.

This is where South Africa should have bowled more tightly but they messed up. Mahmudullah launched an attack on the bowlers in the death overs and South African bowlers felt the pressure. Even experienced bowlers like Kagiso Rabada and Chris Morris struggled to stop the onslaught in the death overs.

Mahmudullah scored 46 runs off 33 balls as he helped Bangladesh cross 300. The Asian team scored 54 runs in the last four overs which ultimately proved to be the difference between win and loss for them.

1 / 3 NEXT
Tags:
CWC Live Score & News Bangladesh Cricket South Africa Cricket Faf du Plessis Soumya Sarkar 2019 Cricket World Cup Teams & Squads
Advertisement
World Cup 2019, Match 5, South Africa vs Bangladesh: Why South Africa will win this match
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Match 5, South Africa vs Bangladesh: Who will win today's game?
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: 5 key moments that helped Bangladesh win against South Africa
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: South Africa vs Bangladesh Match Preview
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Twitter reacts as Bangladesh stun South Africa to register historic win
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: South Africa vs Bangladesh ODI stats
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, South Africa vs Bangladesh: Key players to watch out for 
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Match 5, South Africa vs Bangladesh Preview, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Match Details and Head-to-Head Stats
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, South Africa vs Bangladesh: Match Preview
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Match 5, South Africa vs Bangladesh: Why Bangladesh will win the match
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May
ENG 311/8 (50.0 ov)
RSA 207/10 (39.5 ov)
England won by 104 runs
ENG VS RSA live score
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May
PAK 105/10 (21.4 ov)
WI 108/3 (13.4 ov)
West Indies won by 7 wickets
PAK VS WI live score
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun
SL 136/10 (29.2 ov)
NZ 137/0 (16.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 10 wickets
SL VS NZ live score
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun
AFG 207/10 (38.2 ov)
AUS 209/3 (34.5 ov)
Australia won by 7 wickets
AFG VS AUS live score
Match 5 | Yesterday
BAN 330/6 (50.0 ov)
RSA 309/8 (50.0 ov)
Bangladesh won by 21 runs
BAN VS RSA live score
Match 6 | Today, 09:30 AM
England
Pakistan
ENG VS PAK preview
Match 7 | Tomorrow, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
Sri Lanka
AFG VS SL preview
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
India
RSA VS IND preview
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun, 12:30 PM
Bangladesh
New Zealand
BAN VS NZ preview
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
West Indies
AUS VS WI preview
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Sri Lanka
PAK VS SL preview
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Bangladesh
ENG VS BAN preview
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
New Zealand
AFG VS NZ preview
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Australia
IND VS AUS preview
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
West Indies
RSA VS WI preview
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
BAN VS SL preview
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Pakistan
AUS VS PAK preview
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
New Zealand
IND VS NZ preview
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
West Indies
ENG VS WI preview
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Australia
SL VS AUS preview
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun, 12:30 PM
South Africa
Afghanistan
RSA VS AFG preview
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Bangladesh
WI VS BAN preview
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Afghanistan
ENG VS AFG preview
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
South Africa
NZ VS RSA preview
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Bangladesh
AUS VS BAN preview
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Sri Lanka
ENG VS SL preview
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Afghanistan
IND VS AFG preview
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun, 12:30 PM
West Indies
New Zealand
WI VS NZ preview
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
South Africa
PAK VS RSA preview
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Pakistan
NZ VS PAK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
India
BAN VS IND preview
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul, 09:30 AM
England
New Zealand
ENG VS NZ preview
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
West Indies
AFG VS WI preview
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
India
SL VS IND preview
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul, 12:30 PM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
1st
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
2nd
3rd
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
ODI World Cup
West Indies Women in Ireland 2019
West Indies Women in England 2019
Zimbabwe in Netherlands 2019
Zimbabwe in Ireland 2019
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
Australia A in England 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us