World Cup 2019: Top 5 stars from 2015 World Cup who will be missed in the 2019 World Cup

Nikhil Potnis FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 04 Jul 2018, 22:40 IST

Champions

The 2015 World Cup was a mega event which was held in Australia and New Zealand. A number of superstars were involved where Australia lifted the World Cup yet again beating New Zealand in the final by 7 wickets which proved to be a dull affair after New Zealand were bundled out for a paltry 183.

There were plenty of upsets as well which includes Bangladesh beating England to qualify for the quarter-finals, Afghanistan qualifying and beating Scotland, Sri Lanka beating a poor England side and New Zealand beating Australia in the group stages. There were plenty of records made when Martin Guptill and Chris Gayle scored double tons and David Warner scoring 178 against Afghanistan.

India was one of the favourites going into the world cup but was beaten by the eventual champions Australia in the semi-finals. Swing bowlers Starc and Boult dominated the World Cup. There were plenty of stars who will not be a part of the 2019 World Cup which will be a huge shame. So here are 5 players who will be missed in the 2019 World Cup.

#5 Daniel Vettori

Vettori retired after the final of the 2015 World Cup from International cricket

There were a plenty of high profile retirements after the 2015 World Cup which also included the Kiwi great Daniel Vettori. Vettori is probably the most important person for New Zealand cricket has been their best bowler, a safe fielder, a captain, one of the selectors for the New Zealand team, standby coach and at times even their best batsman.

Having dropped the captaincy after the 2011 World Cup, Vettori was able to play up to his full potential this time. He was at level with Imran Tahir for the highest wicket-taking spinner. 15 wickets in 9 matches, no one will ever forget his 4-wicket haul against Afghanistan. With the ball, Vettori led from the front as New Zealand reached the final.