World Cup 2019: Twitter reacts as Shakib Al Hasan’s all-around brilliance adds spice to the Top Four race

Shakib Al Hasan

When Bangladesh took on Afghanistan today (June 24) at The Rose Bowl, Southampton, they were outright favourites to win. Beating their tenth-placed opponents by 62 runs, Bangladesh further ignited their hopes of making it to the semi-finals of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

A target of 263 is not intimidating in modern day cricket, but it was a good total in the spin-friendly ground. To chase it down, Afghanistan needed to fire right from the beginning, but their approach puzzled many. Openers Rahmat Shah and Gulbadin Naib were laid back in their approach. Hashmatullah Shahidi, who is known for his explosive batting, played an extremely slow knock.

Afghanistan failed to score 80 runs in the first 20 overs, and the game was already half-lost. While former skipper Asghar Afghan and Samiullah Shinwari provided some stability to the innings after the top order's collapse, run-rate was mounting. Succumbing to the pressure was inevitable, and that was triggered by Shakib Al Hasan. The experienced all-rounder took 5 wickets by conceding just 29 runs.

Asked to bat first by Gulbadin Naib, Bangladesh found themselves in trouble after Liton Das was sent back in the fifth over by Mujeeb Ur Rahman. But the veteran duo of Tamim Iqbal and Shakib Al Hasan consolidated the innings.

After the former’s dismissal, it was the time for Mushfiqur Rahim to carry the innings forward. Rahim played an anchor’s knock of 83 runs from 87 deliveries to put Bangladesh in the driver’s seat but the innings still needed a great finish, which was provided by Mosaddek Hossain Saikat. The all-rounder scored a quick-fire 35 from just 24 deliveries.

Though the match had many great performers like Mushfiqur Rahim and Mujeeb Ur Rahman, the star was Shakib Al Hasan. Firm and steady with the bat and cunning with the ball, the 32-year-old from Jessore didn’t put a foot wrong in this game, and perhaps, in the tournament.

in the next game shakib will take four catches, effect three run-outs, take the gloves and stump the rest of the batsmen..after scoring a double hundred #BANvAFG #CWC19 — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) June 24, 2019

Ian Stockley Smith (MBE) said on commentary: "Bangladesh are a team that has gone from us being pleasantly surprised when they played well, to us being very surprised when they don't". That's a apt summation of where @BCBtigers have risen to in the world game👏👏👏. — ian bishop (@irbishi) June 24, 2019

Shakib Al Hasan has owned with #CWC19. Incredible feat. #BanvAfg — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) June 24, 2019

Shakib Al Hasan becomes only the third player after Kapil Dev and Yuvraj Singh to score a century and take a five-wicket haul in World Cup season... — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) June 24, 2019

Why on earth would you send Najib Zadran at no 8? #AFGvBAN — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 24, 2019

Shakib Al Hasan at this World Cup with the bat:



51

41

124*

121

64

75



Shakib Al Hasan at this World Cup with the ball:



54-1-301-10#CWC19 — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) June 24, 2019

Shakib Al Hasan today



First Bangladesh bowler to take a five-for in WC. First Bangladesh player to score 50 and take 5 wickets in an ODI. Second player, after Yuvraj Singh, to this double in a WC match. First player in WC history to score 1000+ runs and take 30+ wickets. #Legend — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) June 24, 2019

World Cup campaign on the line.



Against a hot & cold team.



Defending a middling total.@Sah75official comes up with 5/29.



Once in a lifetime cricketer.#CWC19 #AFGvBAN #OneManArmy — Mohammad Isam (@Isam84) June 24, 2019

1st Batsman To Score 1000 World Cup Runs For



Ind - Sachin Tendulkar

Pak - Javed Miandad

WI - Viv Richards

Aus - Mark Waugh

SL - Aravinda De Silva

SA - Herschelle Gibbs

NZ - Stephen Fleming

Bang - Shakib Al Hasan*#BANvAFG — CricBeat (@Cric_beat) June 24, 2019

Shakib has been a blessing for Fantasy Cricket players, this World Cup. #BANvAFG — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) June 24, 2019