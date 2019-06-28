World Cup 2019: Twitter reacts as South Africa thrash Sri Lanka further denting their semi-final hopes

Hashim Amla

When South Africa took on Sri Lanka today at the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street, it was more of a case of salvaging pride than anything else. South Africa are already out of this World Cup edition after their horrific campaign, and Sri Lanka’s hopes of making it to the semi-finals sink further after their 9-wicket defeat against South Africa.

Chasing a small target of 204, South Africa didn’t face any dangerous hurdles. Quinton de Kock was sent back in the 5th over by Sri Lankan veteran Lasith Malinga, but Hashim Amla and Faf du Plessis played great knocks to seal the victory.

While the former scored an unbeaten 105-ball 80, the South African skipper amassed 96 runs by facing 103 deliveries. This victory takes South Africa to the eighth position in the points table, with 5 points from 8 games.

When Sri Lanka came out to bat, they lost their skipper in the very first ball of the match. But Kusal Perera and Avishka Fernando set up a good partnership of 67 runs. But Dwaine Pretorius, who has been used sparingly by his skipper in this tournament, sent both the batters back to the pavilion.

After their dismissal, everyone chipped in with double-digit scores, barring the number 10 and 11. But no one produced a match-saving knock as the Lankans barely crossed the 200-run mark. Pretorius was the pick of the bowlers with 3 wickets in his 10 overs.

The South African skipper led by example today, and quite expectedly, Faf du Plessis is our star of the match. Though the target was far from intimidating, South Africa needed someone to consolidate the innings after de Kock’s dismissal. The 34-year-old played a sublime knock and remained unbeaten in 96 what might be his penultimate innings in a World Cup.

Sri Lanka batsman generously donating wickets to the proteas😁 — Herschelle Gibbs (@hershybru) June 28, 2019

277* - the number of balls faced by Hashim Amla in #CWC19 so far - the most faced by a batsman without hitting a six in #CWC2019.

Surpassed Tamim Iqbal's tally of 276 balls without a six!#SLvSA#SAvSL — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) June 28, 2019

So happy to see Hashim Amla get runs. One of the greats of our era. #MightyHash — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 28, 2019

Trivia: South Africa conceded byes today for the first time in WC 2019. Now the only team that has not conceded byes in the tournament is Afghanistan. #CWC19 — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) June 28, 2019

Bees stopped play at Chester-le-Street in the South Africa versus Sri Lanka match #CWC19 #SLvSA pic.twitter.com/N6pXqTyhRf — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) June 28, 2019

Superb insight from @KumarSanga2 on not trying to force the pace on slower pitches...the harder you go, the earlier you lose shape. Well said, legend ☺️🤗 #CWC19 #SLvSA — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) June 28, 2019

Hashim Amla is good to watch when in flow. The best ODI batsman in the last 10 years. #UnderRated @amlahash #Cricket — Daniel Alexander (@daniel86cricket) June 28, 2019

Sri Lanka can still qualify for the Semi-Finals of 2019 Cricket World Cup 🏏🇱🇰 but their hopes will end on Sunday if England beat India even before SL play West Indies pic.twitter.com/V62SBqywwC — Azzam Ameen (@AzzamAmeen) June 28, 2019