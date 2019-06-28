World Cup 2019: Twitter reacts as South Africa thrash Sri Lanka further denting their semi-final hopes
When South Africa took on Sri Lanka today at the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street, it was more of a case of salvaging pride than anything else. South Africa are already out of this World Cup edition after their horrific campaign, and Sri Lanka’s hopes of making it to the semi-finals sink further after their 9-wicket defeat against South Africa.
Chasing a small target of 204, South Africa didn’t face any dangerous hurdles. Quinton de Kock was sent back in the 5th over by Sri Lankan veteran Lasith Malinga, but Hashim Amla and Faf du Plessis played great knocks to seal the victory.
While the former scored an unbeaten 105-ball 80, the South African skipper amassed 96 runs by facing 103 deliveries. This victory takes South Africa to the eighth position in the points table, with 5 points from 8 games.
When Sri Lanka came out to bat, they lost their skipper in the very first ball of the match. But Kusal Perera and Avishka Fernando set up a good partnership of 67 runs. But Dwaine Pretorius, who has been used sparingly by his skipper in this tournament, sent both the batters back to the pavilion.
After their dismissal, everyone chipped in with double-digit scores, barring the number 10 and 11. But no one produced a match-saving knock as the Lankans barely crossed the 200-run mark. Pretorius was the pick of the bowlers with 3 wickets in his 10 overs.
The South African skipper led by example today, and quite expectedly, Faf du Plessis is our star of the match. Though the target was far from intimidating, South Africa needed someone to consolidate the innings after de Kock’s dismissal. The 34-year-old played a sublime knock and remained unbeaten in 96 what might be his penultimate innings in a World Cup.