World Cup 2019: Update on Rashid Khan's head injury 

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
News
76   //    11 Jun 2019, 17:43 IST

Rashid Khan was hit on head during Afghanistan's encounter against New Zealand
Rashid Khan was hit on the head during Afghanistan's encounter against New Zealand

What's the story?

Afghanistan has not had luck by their side in the Cricket World Cup 2019 with respect to injuries and consecutive losses. The nation’s star player, Rashid Khan was hit on the head during his team’s clash against the Black Caps on 8 June. But, now we have learnt that Rashid Khan is fine and has passed the concussion test.

In case you didn't know...

After losing the first 2 games, Afghanistan met the mighty New Zealand side in their 3rd match which was played on 8th June. The side did not have a good outing with the bat as they scored only 172 runs on the board. The target was too small for the star-studded batting line-up of New Zealand.

But, in Afghanistan’s innings, Rashid Khan got injured after taking a huge blow on his head while trying to duck Lockie Ferguson’s bouncer. The cricketer left the field as it was a major injury scare for the side. Rashid Khan did not bowl even a single over in the 2nd innings as he watched the match from the dressing room.

The heart of the matter

The injury seemed to be quite serious as Rashid immediately went out to take the help of the medical team. But the injury is thankfully not as serious as it was made out to be as Rashid Khan has passed the concussion protocols test conducted by ICC. Their skipper, Gulbadin Naib also revealed, “He’s feeling better now. The doctor said don’t go to the field but now he’s feeling well. So he needed rest. So obviously we have a couple of days. He’s fine now,”

What's next?

Afghanistan will play their next match against South Africa this Saturday in a day-night match.

Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 Afghanistan Cricket Rashid Khan Afghanistan Cricket World Cup Team
