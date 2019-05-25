World Cup 2019: Update on Vijay Shankar's injury scare

Gautam Kapoor FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 547 // 25 May 2019, 19:35 IST

Vijay Shankar

Having landed in London on March 22, the Indian team have taken no time in reaffirming their commitment to bringing back home the elusive trophy. After just 24 hours of having touched down in the host country, the full squad of players along with the entire team management begun partaking in hectic practice sessions to acclimatize themselves with the conditions and nail down the framework for India’s successful path at the quadrennial event.

Indulging in full-fledged batting, bowling and fielding sessions under the tutelage of Ravi Shastri, batting coach Sanjay Bangar and bowling coach Bharat Arun, the BCCI on their Twitter platform shared videos of the players getting down to work immediately. However, while the players are hard at sweating it out by divulging in grueling sessions, the latest development has been a setback for the side with Vijay Shankar suffering an injury scare.

All-rounder Vijay Shankar was hit on his right hand by a Khaleel Ahmed delivery while batting. While the BCCI is yet to make any official statement on this piece of news, spectators who had turned up to watch the Indian players in action say that the batsman was rattled just above the glove by a stinging delivery following which Shankar immediately curtailed his batting session.

Shankar thereafter failed to extend his stay in the practice sessions. He was also refrained from playing against the warm-up match against New Zealand in a move by the side to not extend the severity of the injury which saw him leave the training session carrying his bats with the use of his other hand.

However, reports from ESPNCricinfo bring good news for India as the scan results have revealed that there is no fracture and that that the all-rounder will continue to be a part of the squad. The medical team will assess his condition in the build-up to India's first game against South Africa on 5th June at the World Cup. The team management will be waiting with bated breath, especially given the fact that Kedar Jadhav, yet another all-rounder, is yet to fully recover from the shoulder injury he suffered in the IPL.