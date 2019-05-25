×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

World Cup 2019: Update on Vijay Shankar's injury scare

Gautam Kapoor
CONTRIBUTOR
News
547   //    25 May 2019, 19:35 IST

Vijay Shankar
Vijay Shankar

Having landed in London on March 22, the Indian team have taken no time in reaffirming their commitment to bringing back home the elusive trophy. After just 24 hours of having touched down in the host country, the full squad of players along with the entire team management begun partaking in hectic practice sessions to acclimatize themselves with the conditions and nail down the framework for India’s successful path at the quadrennial event.

Indulging in full-fledged batting, bowling and fielding sessions under the tutelage of Ravi Shastri, batting coach Sanjay Bangar and bowling coach Bharat Arun, the BCCI on their Twitter platform shared videos of the players getting down to work immediately. However, while the players are hard at sweating it out by divulging in grueling sessions, the latest development has been a setback for the side with Vijay Shankar suffering an injury scare.

All-rounder Vijay Shankar was hit on his right hand by a Khaleel Ahmed delivery while batting. While the BCCI is yet to make any official statement on this piece of news, spectators who had turned up to watch the Indian players in action say that the batsman was rattled just above the glove by a stinging delivery following which Shankar immediately curtailed his batting session.

Shankar thereafter failed to extend his stay in the practice sessions. He was also refrained from playing against the warm-up match against New Zealand in a move by the side to not extend the severity of the injury which saw him leave the training session carrying his bats with the use of his other hand.

However, reports from ESPNCricinfo bring good news for India as the scan results have revealed that there is no fracture and that that the all-rounder will continue to be a part of the squad. The medical team will assess his condition in the build-up to India's first game against South Africa on 5th June at the World Cup. The team management will be waiting with bated breath, especially given the fact that Kedar Jadhav, yet another all-rounder, is yet to fully recover from the shoulder injury he suffered in the IPL.


Tags:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Indian Cricket Team Vijay Shankar
Advertisement
CWC 2019: Injury scare for team India ahead of the warm-up game
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: Is Vijay Shankar the right choice over Ambati Rayudu?
RELATED STORY
3 Poor performers in IPL from the Indian World Cup squad of 2019
RELATED STORY
Why Vijay Shankar should be in India's World Cup 2019 squad
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: India's probable batting lineup in the playing XI
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: Who should India choose between Hardik Pandya and Vijay Shankar?
RELATED STORY
'Dream come true,' says Vijay Shankar after World Cup 2019 selection
RELATED STORY
Opinion: The 15-member Indian squad for the World Cup has all bases covered
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: India must choose its middle order wisely for the first match against South Africa
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: A good run in IPL can confirm allrounder berth for Vijay Shankar
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May, 09:30 AM
England
South Africa
ENG VS RSA preview
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Pakistan
WI VS PAK preview
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Sri Lanka
NZ VS SL preview
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
Australia
AFG VS AUS preview
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
Bangladesh
RSA VS BAN preview
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Pakistan
ENG VS PAK preview
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
Sri Lanka
AFG VS SL preview
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
India
RSA VS IND preview
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun, 12:30 PM
Bangladesh
New Zealand
BAN VS NZ preview
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
West Indies
AUS VS WI preview
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Sri Lanka
PAK VS SL preview
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Bangladesh
ENG VS BAN preview
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
New Zealand
AFG VS NZ preview
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Australia
IND VS AUS preview
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
West Indies
RSA VS WI preview
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
BAN VS SL preview
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Pakistan
AUS VS PAK preview
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
New Zealand
IND VS NZ preview
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
West Indies
ENG VS WI preview
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Australia
SL VS AUS preview
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun, 12:30 PM
South Africa
Afghanistan
RSA VS AFG preview
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Bangladesh
WI VS BAN preview
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Afghanistan
ENG VS AFG preview
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
South Africa
NZ VS RSA preview
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Bangladesh
AUS VS BAN preview
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Sri Lanka
ENG VS SL preview
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Afghanistan
IND VS AFG preview
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun, 12:30 PM
West Indies
New Zealand
WI VS NZ preview
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
South Africa
PAK VS RSA preview
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Pakistan
NZ VS PAK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
India
BAN VS IND preview
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul, 09:30 AM
England
New Zealand
ENG VS NZ preview
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
West Indies
AFG VS WI preview
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
India
SL VS IND preview
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul, 12:30 PM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
1st
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
2nd
3rd
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
West Indies Women in Ireland 2019
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
ODI World Cup
Sri Lanka in Scotland 2019
West Indies Women in England 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Varsity Matches 2019
Afghanistan in Ireland 2019
Zimbabwe in Netherlands 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Australia A in England 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us